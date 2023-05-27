Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The end of the spring and the start of summer is upon us.

You know what that means for high school sports enthusiasts? It’s state championship time.

And, boy, does the area have a few teams that could contend for a state title this year.

Dodgeland girls track

The WIAA Division 3 sectional meet at Horicon High School on May 25 was one to remember for the Trojans as they edged Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 66-63 for back-to-back titles.

The Trojans were just two points away from a WIAA Division 3 state title last season. They were edged by Webster 38-37 for the title. Now they’ll try to go for the program’s first state track championship.

With the knowledge and experience gained, the Trojans are back at it and ready to go.

Dodgeland senior Tara Schaalma won the 100 meter hurdles in 16.25 seconds and was third in the triple jump at 34 feet, 10.25 inches. Senior Sayrah Benzing finished second in the 400 meters in 1:00.83 and fourth in the pole vault at 8-6. Junior Ava Raasch finished second in the 800 meters in 2:23.83. The 400 relay team finished second in 51.23. The 1,600 relay team finished third in 4:12.21 and the 3,200 relay team finished second in 9:51.55.

Reedsburg baseball

The Beavers slid under the radar and snuck up on a handful of teams after going 13-9 a season ago.

After an season-opening loss to Mauston, the Beavers posted a nine-game winning streak, leading to a 16-3 record and a Badger West Conference best record of 13-2.

They have solid pitching, are sound defensively and have some big bats. Seniors Edison Alonso and Caden Brandt were first-team all-conference players along with junior Aden Edgards and freshman Winston Alonso. Edison Alonso was the conference’s Player of the Year. Senior Carsen Brandt was a second-teamer.

The top-seeded Beavers have a chance to meet the second-seeded Golden Eagles in a sectional semifinal at Portage High School on June 6. They also could see second-seeded Jefferson or third-seeded McFarland along with top-seeded Beloit Turner and fourth-seeded Edgewood in the same sectional.

The Beavers could go through any of them in order to compete for the program’s first state title. The last time Reedsburg competed at state was 2011.

Waupun baseball

The Warriors (20-4) finished one game above .500 last season, but the experienced gained has propelled them to contender status this season.

The Warriors finished two games behind first place in the East Central Conference title race with Kettle Moraine Lutheran. The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association ranked them eighth in Division 2.

The Warriors have beaten some tough teams such as Beloit Turner, 7-4, on April 22; Turner is ranked seventh in Division 2. They also defeated Kewaskum 3-2 on May 11.

The quest for a third Division 2 state championship will begin May 30 when the second-seeded Warriors take on 10th-seeded New London. The Warriors could potentially see top-seeded Chilton, ranked fifth, in a sectional semifinal. The Warriors also could see top-seeded and top-ranked Denmark in the sectional tournament on June 6 at Winneconne High School.

