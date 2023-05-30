Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sept. 18, 1930—May 25, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Helen R. Kenning, age 92 of Beaver Dam, passed away surrounded by family on May 25, 2023 at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam.

Helen was born in the town of Burnett on September 18, 1930, the daughter of Jesse and Gertrude (Reichert) Rohde. She was a 1948 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On October 20, 1951, she was united in marriage to her husband, Norman “Bud” Kenning. Helen was employed at Midland Insurance Co. in Juneau until her retirement in 1981. She was a member at Beaver Dam Country Club and enjoyed riding around the course with Bud, along with being a part of their golf league. Bud and Helen were also avid bowlers in many area leagues and enjoyed time spent wintering in Florida. She has been a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Beaver Dam.

Helen is survived by her husband of 71 years, Bud Kenning of Beaver Dam; grandson, Derek (Brandy) Foulkes of Fall River; great-grandsons, Dylan and Devin Foulkes; son-in-law, Greg Landaal; sisters, Betty Robinson and Beverly Kossen; and further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Linda Landaal; grandson, Kevin Foulkes; siblings; Constance Wepner, Cyril Rohde, Floyd Rohde, Angeline Riege, and Audrey Rohde; and other relatives.

Visitation for Helen will take place on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 308 Oneida St., Beaver Dam, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Pam Priewe officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Beaver Dam.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.