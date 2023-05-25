Harold James “Jim” Hilliard

June 27, 1933—May 14, 2023

ORMOND BEACH, FL—Harold James Hilliard, 89, of Ormond Beach, FL, died on May 14, 2023, at Halifax Hospice surrounded by family. He was born on June, 27, 1933 in the Township of New Haven, Adams County, WI, the son of Vern and Helen (Cleary) Hilliard. The youngest of 3 siblings.

He was married to Jean Margaret Wagner on August 29, 1955.

He served in the United States Navy as a Corpsman (Medic) from 1955-1959. During his station on Guam Naval Airbase he gained an appreciation for the beach and warm weather.

Upon honorable discharge, he utilized the GI Bill and attended the University of Wisconsin Platteville. He graduated with a degree in Agricultural Education with a Math minor.

He had a long and successful career in Agriculture with several different companies; primarily in WI.

He is survived by his children: Michelle (Hilliard) Brecht, Patrick and Peggy (Lee) Hilliard, Shawn and Marci (Larson) Hilliard; he is also survived by: Lorna Hilliard (Edmund), Mary Golz (Vearn), Beverly Wagner (Harvey), Maggie Wagner (Robert). In addition, he is survived by grandchildren: Jesse Brecht, Danielle (Josiah) Rocke, Kathleen (Kyle) Thompson, Rebecca (Tom) Yager, Caleb Brecht, Hannah Brecht, Joyce (Jim) Yang, Mary (Cary) Barnard, Julie (Todd) Sorensen, Luke Hilliard, Olivia Hilliard; 22 grea- grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Jean Margaret Wagner, also preceded by parents, Vern and Helen (Cleary) Hilliard, mother and father-in-law, Stanley and Edna (Morgan) Wagner, brothers: Herbert, and Edmund, sisters-in-law: Wilma (Rodger) Hilliard and Alice (Wagner) Parr, brothers-in-law: Charles Parr, Vearn Golz, Harvey and Robert Wagner.

A private graveside gathering, and a Celebration of Life will be held in Wisconsin Dells, WI at a future date.

The family wants to thank the wonderful caregivers who aided Harold during his last days: Preferred Care, Grand Villa Assisted Living, Heritage Waterside and Halifax Health Hospice. A very special thanks to the loving caregivers from Preferred Care at Home. They all became like family to us.

Jim was known for his huge and generous smile, a ready chuckle, hospitality and a love of life by the ocean. Jim and Jean resided on the ocean in Ormond Beach for over 25 years and enjoyed walking on the beach. If so inclined please donate in his name to the Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965. Designate the Children’s Programming.

Lohman Funeral Home, Ormond Beach is serving the family.