Junior Hannah Dietzenbach plays middle for coach Laura Trautmann and the Fall River girls volleyball team.
Dietzenbach said she started playing the sport when she was in third grade and her mom was the coach. She used to be a setter, but once after outgrowing the position she switched to a position more toward the net.
She’s flourishing for the Pirates, who are currently 16-5 overall and undefeated in the Trailways West Conference at 4-0.
Dietzenbach and Emma Sampson have a team-high 34 blocks on the season. She’s second on the team with 177 kills.
Photos: Sauk Prairie girls volleyball hosts DeForest in early season conference tilt
Sauk Prairie's Ellery Apel readies a serve during a Badger Small Conference game on Tuesday at Sauk Prairie High School.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
DeForest's Amber Brandenburg goes for a kill against a pair of Sauk Prairie blockers during a Badger Small Conference game on Tuesday at Sauk Prairie High School.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sauk Prairie's Mallory Hartwig hits through a pair of DeForest defenders during a Badger Small Conference game on Tuesday at Sauk Prairie High School.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
DeForest's Darshani Luecke goes for a tip kill against Sauk Prairie's Greta Shadewald during a Badger Small Conference game on Tuesday at Sauk Prairie High School.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sauk Prairie's Alaina Kraemer goes for a kill during a Badger Small Conference game on Tuesday at Sauk Prairie High School.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
DeForest's Maddie Mitchell makes a set during a Badger Small Conference game on Tuesday at Sauk Prairie High School.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sauk Prairie's Marisa Kruckman goes for a kill against a pair of DeForest defenders during a Badger Small Conference game on Tuesday at Sauk Prairie High School.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
DeForest's Ava Nelson follows through on a kill attempt during a Badger Small Conference game on Tuesday at Sauk Prairie High School.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sauk Prairie's Gracyn Meyer goes for a tip kill against two DeForest defenders during a Badger Small Conference game on Tuesday at Sauk Prairie High School.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
DeForest's Abigail Prusakiewicz goes for a block against Sauk Prairie's Gracyn Meyer during a Badger Small Conference game on Tuesday at Sauk Prairie High School.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sauk Prairie's Emma Ballweg (14) and Mallory Hartwig (17) go fo a block against DeForest's Ava Nelson (4) during a Badger Small Conference game on Tuesday at Sauk Prairie High School.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
DeForest's Josie Starin readies to receive a serve during a Badger Small Conference game on Tuesday at Sauk Prairie High School.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sauk Prairie's Greta Shadewald makes a set during a Badger Small Conference game on Tuesday at Sauk Prairie High School.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
DeForest's Olivia Turnquist readies to receive a serve during a Badger Small Conference game on Tuesday at Sauk Prairie High School.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sauk Prairie players celebrate a point during a Badger Small Conference game on Tuesday at Sauk Prairie High School.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
DeForest's Abigail Prusakiewicz (17) and Ava Nelson (4) go up for a block against Sauk Prairie's Gracyn Meyer during a Badger Small Conference game on Tuesday at Sauk Prairie High School.
SEAN DAVIS LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!