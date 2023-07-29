Cool and soothing — that's what light green foods are. And in summer's heat, that's a welcome quality. Light green foods such as green grapes, kiwi and honeydew also off er phytochemicals such as lutein and indoles. Phytochemicals are naturally occurring protective components found in plants that are thought to contribute to plant health and human health.

In green foods, you will find nutrients that might lower the risk of some cancers, help keep your eyes healthy and build strength in your bones and teeth.

Grapes, kiwi and honeydew are all low in saturated fat, sodium and cholesterol and high in vitamins C and moisture content. Kiwi is particularly high in dietary fiber and a great source of potassium.

Other light green foods include artichokes, cabbage, celery, cucumbers, green apples, green pears, leeks, lettuce and limes.

"In their natural state, fruits and vegetables have high water and fiber content and are naturally low in calories and energy density, which is a good thing," said Susan Frost, a registered dietitian and fruit and vegetable nutrition coordinator for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. "Foods that are high in fat content are high in energy density."

Take potato chips, where "we get a lot more calories per gram of food," Frost explained.

While a cup of melon has very few calories, "in this case, low energy density is a good thing," she said.

Diabetics will need to watch their intake of these sweet fruits, which have a high carbohydrate content — but they should not eliminate such healthy options from their diet. Instead, diabetics should eat fruit with a meal rather than as a snack on its own. The protein in the rest of the meal will provide the needed nutritional balance, Frost said.

So for a healthy, light green treat today, try a cup of grapes, a freshly sliced kiwi or one of the recipes featured here.

HOW TO ADD MORE FRUITS AND VEGGIES TO YOUR DIET

Keep sliced fruits or veggies readily available in the fridge for snacking.

Fill half your plate with veggies before other foods.

Drink vegetable juices.

Add colorful bell peppers to pasta salads.

Grill fruits or veggies on skewers.

Make salsas or granitas with fresh produce.

Eat sandwiches wrapped in lettuce instead of bread.

Toss veggies on pizzas instead of meats.

Honeydew granita

Servings: 3

Ingredients

■ ½ cup sugar

■ 3 tablespoons Midori melon liqueur

■ 1 ¼ cups water

■ 2 ½ cups chopped honeydew

■ 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Directions

Combine sugar, Midori and water in a saucepan; bring mixture to a boil. Boil until sugar is dissolved, and boil an additional 3 minutes. Remove from heat to cool.

Combine honeydew, cooled syrup and lemon juice in a blender container; blend until smooth.

Pour mixture into an airtight container; chill for 2 to 4 hours or overnight.

About 2 to 3 hours before serving, stir honeydew mixture well, and pour into a 13-by-9-inch pan. Freeze mixture for 2 to 3 hours or until frozen but not solidified, stirring every 30 minutes.

Scrape granita with a fork to separate the crystals. Serve honeydew granita in chilled containers.

Curried turkey salad

Servings: 4

For the dressing (makes 1 cup):

■ ½ cup chutney

■ 1 teaspoon curry powder

■ ½ teaspoon ground ginger

■ cup plain nonfat yogurt

For the salad:

■ 2 ½ cups shredded cooked turkey

■ 4 small flour tortillas

■ 1 large papaya, peeled, seeded and sliced

■ 3 kiwi, peeled, cut lengthwise in half and sliced crosswise

■ ¼ cup blanched slivered almonds, toasted

■ Fresh spinach leaves, stemmed, washed and dried

For the dressing:

Whisk together chutney, curry powder and ground ginger in a small saucepan. Bring to boiling over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, 2 to 3 minutes.

Remove from heat; cool slightly. Stir in yogurt. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use.

For the salad:

Mix together turkey and 1 cup of dressing in a large bowl. Refrigerate for 2 hours. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Wrap tortillas in aluminum foil. Heat in oven 10 minutes. Meanwhile, coat outside of four 10-ounce custard cups with nonstick cooking spray. Invert onto a baking sheet. Remove tortillas from oven. Increase oven temperature to 400 degrees. Place one tortilla at a time (keep others wrapped) on a prepared custard cup, pressing gently to shape. Bake tortillas in heated 400-degree oven 10 minutes. Carefully remove baked shells to a wire rack to cool completely.

Add papaya, kiwi and almonds to turkey mixture. Line cooled tortilla cups with spinach leaves. Fill each shell with turkey mixture and serve.

Creamy grape cup

Servings: 6

Ingredients

■ 3 cups seedless grapes

■ ½ cup sour cream

■ 1 tablespoon Cognac

■ Brown sugar, to taste

Directions

Wash, dry and chill grapes.

Stir in sour cream and cognac.

Add brown sugar to taste and chill before serving.