May 12, 1942—April 27, 2023

Mr. Brooks was born in Beaver Dam, WI to the late Milton and Lorraine Brooks. He proudly served his country for 13 years in the United States Navy. Jerry loved his family and his fur babies, Goldie and Bit Bit. He also enjoyed raising chickens and watching sports.

Mr. Brooks was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda (Epperson) Brooks; daughter, Sonya (Brooks) Hancock; and granddaughter, Emily Talley; sister Ann (Brooks) Quamme; niece, Michele (Zubke) Kind; nephew, Michael Brooks.

He survived by his son, James (Janifer) Talley; daughter, Tina (Michael) Jackson; grandchildren: Cody (Anna Lei) Jackson, Jorjanna (Taylor) Walker, Justus (Kristen) Talley, Sheena (John) Fairhurst, Joseph Hancock (Haleigh Jacques); great-grandchildren: Layla Lei Jackson and Tatum Jackson; brother, Jim (Jane) Brooks, Deerfield, WI; sisters: Elaine (Robert), AZ, Kay (Brooks) Siebel, AZ, Pat (Howard) Zubke, Hustiford, WI, Jean (Brooks) Tousey, Fond Du Lac, WI; and many nieces and nephews in WI and AL; special friend, Larissa DeSomma; and brother-in-law, Roger Epperson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Pallbearers were: Justus Talley, Cody Jackson, Taylor Walker, Justin Hayes, Jeff Ford, and Mike Griffith.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to Birmingham VA Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services with Full Military Honors were Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Village Chapel Funeral Home, Gadsden, AL. Intermet at Rainbow Memorial Garden, Gadsden, AL.