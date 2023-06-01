Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Since approximately 2009, the Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts has been transformed each summer into a multi-sensory space in celebration of PCA's annual Art that Blooms exhibit!

This year's exhibit will open on Friday, June 2, 2023 with music and refreshments from 4-5 p.m. and a poetry reading and introduction of artists in the Zona Gale Theatre at 5 p.m.

Fresh floral arrangements will accompany the artwork, as well as poetry. Sponsored by Herb Kohl Philanthropies, Art that Blooms is a wonderful annual event, free and open to the public. The exhibit runs through July 21, however florals will be replaced with photos as the florals' freshness wanes. For more information, please visit www.portagecenterforthearts.com.