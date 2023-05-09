MOTHER'S DAY

Mother's Day is just around the corner. Do you have a gift for that special lady in your life? We found a few ideas to get you started, but also consider dinner at her favorite restaurant, tickets to a show, a picnic in the park or a day at the spa.

Boxed greeting card set• Mom will appreciate this set of 20 greeting cards from Hallmark so she never misses a big occasion and never has to run to the store at the last minute. $24.99 at amazon.com

Personalized pillow• you turned out great, right? Thank mom for it with this pillow that allows you to customize hairstyles, shirt colors and names. $25.95 at wanderprints.com

Coloring book• If Mom has a guilty pleasure TV show, consider getting her a coloring book with her favorite characters, such as this "Real Housewives of New York" by drunk drawn. $9.99 at amazon.com

Marzipops• Made of marzipan — a combination of sugar, ground almonds and water — Marzipops come with or without a stick and are great to share, fun to eat and can convey to Mom how much you love her. $48 at marzipops.com

Custom necklace • simply upload your design or personalize this Lara necklace with a symbol, word, number or monogram, from JJBloom. $44 at jbloomdesigns.com

Mom book• For a thoughtful gift, try this "What I Love about Mom" book from Knock Knock. you fill in the blanks with stories, poems, pictures or letters to your mom. $10 at amazon.com

Hand warmer• If your mom is always cold, she will love this rechargeable hand warmer from Orastone. $23.99 at amazon.com