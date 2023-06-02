The perfect pop Avoid burnt popcorn or too many unpopped kernels with these instructions:

■ Tip: Always stay near popcorn when it's cooking and listen. When the popping slows down, it's a sign to prepare to turn off the heat or microwave.

Stovetop instructions:

Pour enough vegetable oil to just cover the bottom of a pan, then turn on medium high heat. Warm up the oil to between 400 and 460 degrees Fahrenheit. Oil burns at 500 degrees. If your oil starts to smoke, it's too hot and you will need to restart with new oil.

Add enough kernels to cover the bottom of the pan in a single layer, then shake the pan to coat the kernels with oil. Cover with lid and wait. Note: Too many kernels will blow off the lid.

Popcorn will begin to pop within 3 minutes. When the popping slows, listen until you can count 2 seconds between pops. Turn off the heat and remove the pan from the stovetop. Lift the lid to allow steam to escape away from your face.

Caution: Steam may burn and remaining kernels may continue to pop.

That's a lot of kernels

Americans consume some 14 billion* quarts of popcorn.

That's 43 quarts per man, woman, and child.

*Average based on 2016-2020 sales

Source: The Popcorn Board

How popcorn became popular

Popcorn really caught on during the 1890s and was very popular even through the Great Depression. Street vendors, pushing steam-or-gas-powered poppers, used to follow wherever a crowd might be. They were a common sight at fairs, parks and expositions, and restaurants also began to sell this fluffy snack. During the Depression, popcorn at 5 or 10 cents a bag was one of the few luxuries struggling families could afford. While other businesses failed, the popcorn business thrived.

Source: USDA National Agricultural Library