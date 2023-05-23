PERSONAL FINANCE | ADVICE

Are you on the hunt for money that may have been misplaced or left entirely for gotten? You or a relative may have money left in an old bank account, a 401(k) from a former employer or even a hidden cache of money in an IRA, annuity or pension. This scenario can happen if a relative dies and the heirs don't successfully locate all accounts. Often, the unclaimed money ends up being sent to a state office.

Surprisingly, 1 in 10 Americans has unclaimed property, according to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA). More than $4 billion is returned to owners each year, the organization says.

Here's how you can find unclaimed money and where to look for it.

What is unclaimed money?

Unclaimed money is money that often times has simply been forgotten about, in one way or another, and tends to wind up being held at a state agency until it is rightfully claimed. Accounts may be considered unclaimed or abandoned in as short as a year — called the dormancy period — if they've been unused or the institution has been unable to contact the account owner.

After the dormancy period and efforts to find the rightful owner have been made, the institution can declare it unclaimed and send the money to state agencies in charge of unclaimed money. As part of this process, the institution has to include any identifying information it has.

Financial accounts can often be forgotten about, especially during the inheritance process. If all a decedent's accounts are not listed during the process of estate planning, it can be very easy for an heir to overlook an account. The account may then sit dormant for years, if not decades, accumulating interest, dividends or capital gains.

Many types of unclaimed accounts exist, including:

■ Retirement accounts, such as 401(k), 403(b) and IRAs

■ Insurance accounts or annuities

■ Unpaid wages

■ Pensions from former employers

■ FHA-insurance refunds

■ Tax refunds

■ Forgotten savings bonds

■ Accounts from bank or credit union failures Unclaimed money can also take other forms, so if you know there's money out there with your name on it (or you're working on behalf of a relative), you'll need to contact the right agency.

Where to find unclaimed money

The kind of unclaimed money may affect the type of database you need to search in or the state agency you need to contact.

"Unfortunately, this is a state-by-state issue," says Warren Ward, CFP, founder of WWA Planning and Investments in Columbus, Indiana. "I know of no national database."

So for many types of unclaimed money or property, you'll need to search your state's records.

"In Indiana you can visit indianaunclaimed.gov, a site maintained by the attorney general's office," says Ward. "It's actually something we do every year for our clients, but it's very easy to do for an individual if they care."

Ward cautions about treasure hunters offering to find lost money for you.

"The claiming process is now automated, but we still hear of people 'cruising' the database for large amounts of money and trying to get people to pay them to 'locate' the funds," he says.

So if someone contacts you about finding unclaimed money, it may be a tip-off that you have funds out there somewhere. You can conduct a search for free at any of the state websites and needn't pay anyone to find money for you.

