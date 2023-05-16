NATION| CULTURE & POLITICS

Thirteen people dead in two mass shootings. Eight immigrants killed when an SUV slams into a crowded bus stop. The likely approval of legislation that would let the Republican governor overturn elections in the most populous county, a Democratic stronghold. All in the past three weeks.

These issues and the forces behind them — anger and guns, immigration turmoil, deep political divisions about what democracy means — are playing out across American life in various ways. But in Texas, with its immense size and a population that grows by more than 1,000 people a day, the stage is far bigger — and often louder.

It's enough to make even the proudest Texan wrestle with how he sees the state.

"This is out of control right now," said Jay Leeson, an illustrator and cartoonist who lives in Lubbock, a city in the Texas High Plains. He describes himself as a "conservative West Texan" whose kids "know how to handle guns, know how to ride horses, know how to do all the Texas things."

The "Texas things." Texans have heard this all before. They've been hearing it for generations. That everyone is armed. That it's a wildly conservative place full of oil roughnecks and cowboys and brash braggarts. That it's nothing like the rest of the country, really.

Many Texans will tell you there's some truth to this. But Texas is also far more nuanced than a collection of clichés that consider the state through the narrowest of lenses.

Yet lately, things here have felt unrelenting. And what troubles some Texans is not how outsiders see the state, but whether those living here can navigate the divisive political climate — and overcome a complicated and sometimes violent past.

Even those who support guns fret about them

Leeson is furious at how immigration has become a political battleground. He's furious at how Republicans "bleed every vote they can out of West Texas" to overcome growing populations in the state's heavily Democratic urban centers, from Houston to Dallas, Austin to San Antonio. The Texas Legislature is currently debating various bills that are targeting how Democratic Harris County, the state's most populous, runs its elections.

He's especially furious that his 9-year old son is so worried about school shootings that he checked all the windows in his classroom to see which would open in case of an attack.

"I just think the whole thing is a damn mess," Leeson said.

Mass killings have a deep history in Texas. Arguably the first modern American mass shooting happened here in 1966, when an engineering student opened fire from a building observation deck at the University of Texas. He killed 14 people and wounded dozens more.

But the state's strict gun laws didn't begin to crack until a few years after another mass shooting — this one in 1991, when a gunman drove his pickup through the window of a central Texas cafeteria and killed 23 people. By then, decades of Democratic control were giving way to Republicans who saw gun rights as a key issue.

In 1995, then-Gov. George W. Bush signed legislation that allowed Texans to carry concealed guns. Today, Texans can carry weapons openly. Some do — passionately.

It's a state far more diverse than the clichés

The litany of Texas' mass killings in just the last few years is staggering: Sutherland Springs, 26 killed in 2017; Santa Fe, 10 killed in 2018; El Paso, 23 killed in 2019; Midland-Odessa, seven killed in 2019; Uvalde, 21 killed in 2022; Cleveland, five killed on April 28; Allen, eight killed on May 6.

Guns have long been a part of Texas culture — both in the state's mythology and in reality. But to equate the number of guns with the number of people killed by guns strikes some as a false equivalence.

"You'll never get people to give up their guns, nor do I believe you should," said Vanesa Brashier, the editor and publisher of Bluebonnet News, a site that covers rural areas north of Houston, including the town of Cleveland, where five immigrants were killed in a mass shooting on April 28.

Last week, Texas and other border states prepared for the end of a policy that allowed the government to quickly expel migrants to Mexico. Gov. Greg Abbott deployed more Texas National Guard troops in response to the end of the rule. The goal, Abbott said: to "secure the Texas border."

Big changes in state can lead to tension

Texas can feel like a study in contrasts. Famed for its oil industry, but the producer of a quarter of the country's wind energy and a leader in solar power. Known for its open, undeveloped landscapes but home to some of the largest, fastest-growing cities in the land. Epitomized by the cowboy, but with some of the largest immigrant populations in America.

With more than 30 million people, Texas has long been a destination for outsiders from other U.S. states and abroad. Since 2010, it has gained nearly 4 million residents — more than any other state, according to U.S. Census figures. In 2020, Latino residents accounted for half the population growth, and many demographers believe Latinos will soon surpass whites as the state's largest ethnic group.

But it's not just Latinos. Texas has large populations of immigrants from India, China, the Philippines, Vietnam and elsewhere. Allen, where a gunman killed eight people at a mall on May 6, is among the Dallas-Fort Worth area's most diverse suburbs.

For nearly a century, Texas has had a one word state motto: "Friendship." But many see that easygoing connection changing.

"I always thought of Texas as a friendly place. But to be honest, this last decade, it just feels meaner," said Chris Tomlinson, a fifth-generation Texan and a business columnist with the Houston Chronicle.

Texas is among the states, for example, where drag shows have been targeted by right-wing activists and politicians, and Republican lawmakers have proposed restrictions on the shows.

At times, it can seem that the Texas population is shifting faster on many issues than the state's politics, which remain solidly conservative and Republican. A Democrat hasn't been elected to statewide office since 1994. Yet Tomlinson notes that polling indicates Texans aren't that different from the rest of the country when it comes to many issues, from abortion to immigration.

Then there are the guns — a reputation that, for better and worse, follows Texas everywhere. A survey last year by the University of Houston and Texas Southern University showed "overwhelming support" for at least some level of gun control. Yet few expect to see that in Texas anytime soon.

Gary Mauro, a longtime commissioner of the Texas Land Office who ran for governor in 1998, is one of those last statewide Democrats. Though he reserves most of his criticism for Republicans, he blames extremists in both parties for focusing on the political fringes — and amplifying some of the very clichés with which Texas continues to struggle.

"I keep thinking it's going to get better," he said of Texas politics. "And it keeps getting worse."