BASEBALL

CONWAY, N.C. — The man climbed into the tractor — a big green John Deere 8235R, to be exact — and took his seat behind the oversized windshield, nothing but straight lines in the dirt in front of him, about as far as the eye could see. There was no breeze, but dust still hung in the air; the sun shone bright and hot. It was the second week of May, prime peanut-planting time, and of all the things that had changed in this part of rural northeastern North Carolina, some rituals remained the same.

The man's name was Ray Mann, though the folks he worked alongside on Donny Lassiter's farm had taken to calling him RayMan. Years ago he had his own small farm, then retired and then found himself "bored to death." That led him to Lassiter, whose grandfather first worked this land as a sharecropper, and who's now one of the most productive peanut farmers in Northampton County — or any other county in this state.

Lassiter's farm, and others like it throughout North Carolina, is the starting point for millions of peanuts destined for the Big Leagues.

Chances are anyone who's been to a Major League Baseball stadium recently, and who's partaken in a bag of peanuts, has consumed a product of northeastern North Carolina soil. At the least, those peanuts very likely came through the peanut factory at Hampton Farms, which from its Northampton County headquarters sends hundreds of millions of pounds of peanuts all over the country.

On a Friday in mid-May, Mann shifted the tractor into gear and pulled off slowly, looking down every now and then at two screens that guided his way. Everything's automated these days, or a lot of it, the planter pushing the seeds into the earth at precisely the right intervals, the lines razor straight, the hum of the engine providing a steady soundtrack to the work. It was all much more primitive when he began working in peanut fields when he was 12 years old.

"So what's that?" Mann asked, doing the math in his head, adding up how long he'd been planting peanuts. "Fifty-five years."

What he knew was the soil was just right, and the climate, too. What he knew was that some of these peanuts that were going into the ground today would produce 15 or 20 or more peanuts of their own, and that some of those would grow up and go off to Major League Baseball stadiums all over the country; that a great many of these peanuts that'd grow in this field were destined for The Show, little legume versions of Nuke LaLoosh; hot prospects, if not a little salty.

Lassiter, 44, made the rounds in his truck. He had RayMan working the planter in what they called "the big field," and another tractor planting "in the hole." The little farm that began after his grandfather returned from World War II, that grew after his father came home from Vietnam, had turned into a sprawling 10,000 acres, some Lassiter rented, some he owned. About 1,500 of those acres he devoted to peanuts — the Virginia peanut, in particular, in-shell; the kind that long ago became the most popular and only choice for ballpark snacking.

Resilient crop, resilient people

About a year ago Donny Lassiter traveled with his wife and two children to Sedona, Arizona. They went into a store and found themselves in the peanut aisle. He pulled a bag of in-shell nuts from the shelf, turned it over and read where they came from: Hampton Farms in Severn, a dot on a map not far from Lassiter's farm. For all he knew those peanuts could have come from his land.

Lassiter can trace parts of his farm to 1944, when his grandfather came home and married into 20 acres, and married out of sharecropping. Lassiter can't trace how long his people have grown peanuts.

"Probably since George Washington Carver figured out that it was a great crop for the Southeast," he said.

The bond between the crop and the region is part of American mythology, dating to before Jimmy Carter's rise from a Georgia peanut farm to the presidency. The land southwest of Norfolk, Virginia, and through North Carolina, following the coast, is especially inviting for the Virginia peanut, the kind destined for the Big Leagues.

A Virginia peanut looks like Planters' Mr. Peanut, except for the top hat and monocle and other accouterments. A Virginia peanut has needs. It needs the sandy loam soil endemic to northeastern North Carolina. It needs the July and August rains that roll through on their way to the sea.

If all goes well, Virginia peanuts grow large enough to be cracked open with ease. Their color turns an alluring golden brown.

Lassiter is among Hampton Farms' most productive growers; last year, in fact, he set an individual record with a harvest of 5,000 pounds of peanuts per acre. Given Lassiter devotes about 1,500 acres to peanuts, that translated into 7.5 million pounds of them, give or take.

It can be difficult to visualize that many peanuts — approaching 4,000 tons — without a visit to the headquarters of Hampton Farms, formerly known as the Northampton Farms, also known as the Severn Peanut Company, as it was originally called when it came to be a very long time ago. It's still in Severn, just off the railroad tracks, near the stores that have shut down and the houses that still stand, monuments to a different time. The factory is only about a 20-minute drive from Lassiter's farm.

Baseball and peanuts

A row of tractor-trailers sat backed up to the warehouse in Severn on a Monday morning in July, waiting for their cargo. Waiting to deliver peanuts all over America. On any given day, more than two dozen semis will come through here, and those are just the tractor-trailers. There's also the delivery trucks that go "to all kinds of places," said R.P. Watson, who has worked at this factory just about as long as he can remember.

"We ship two or three UPS trucks a day out just to small ballparks here and yonder and everywhere," he said, because it's not just the Major League parks that require peanuts but the ones all over the United States that host Legion ball and Little League.

What is it about baseball and peanuts? The relationship dates to the late 1800s, according to the National Peanut Board, which cites a book, "The Joy of Ballpark Food," that details the origin story. It began in 1895, when a "ballpark concessioner, Harry Stevens, sold advertising space on scorecards to a peanut company." The company did not pay in American currency, but in product.

In peanuts, to be sold at games. And so a tradition was born.

The song "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" came along in 1908, and peanuts and Cracker Jack entered the canon of American pop culture. Together they became one of those iconic American duos. Sure, there are other ballpark staples. The hot dog. An iced cold beer, preferably purchased from a vendor who has perfected the ballpark cry of "ICED cold!" or "BEEAAH HEEAAH!" while toting a tray of full plastic cups sloshing about on top of his head. With respect to those, though, peanuts are different.

But peanuts off er small surprises that beer and hot dogs and Cracker Jack cannot match. Each shell is a present waiting to be opened. Sometimes there might be three peanuts in one. Others there might be one, or none. The peanut has a playfulness. Sometimes it tricks. Most often it treats.

Not every peanut, though, is destined for the Majors. The farmers' harvests are sorted at Hampton Farms, where workers manually determine which nuts make the cut. Only the largest, with the most ideal color, pass through. Others become cocktail peanuts or peanuts in candy bars or become peanut butter, either in a jar or in the middle of a pretzel. Hampton Farms makes all manner of peanut-related products, just about everything imaginable, but it's the relationship with Major League Baseball that perhaps elicits the most pride.

That, and just the overall story of the place.

The 'Walmart transition'

Three local farming families founded the company in 1946, back when there was more to Severn than there is now. Watson, now the vice president of operations, worked here as a kid, and rode his bike to the factory. It's about the only thing left around here but at least the company has grown.

"We had a couple stores and things here," Watson said. "We don't even have a store in town now. Can't even buy gas in this town anymore.

"This little town went through that transition of — the Walmart transition is what I call it — when in the little towns all the mom and pops shut down."

Hampton Farms started doing business with Major League Baseball teams in the mid-1990s. Now, the company provides peanuts to so many big-league teams Watson can't keep count. Twenty-five? Twenty-six? Hampton Farms is the largest producer of in-shell peanuts in the country, with hundreds of millions of pounds of them coming in and out of here. Lassiter is among the company's largest providers. Watson offered a tour around town, or what was left of it.

He backed his pick-up truck onto Main Street and began sharing the history. The place with the good bologna sandwiches of his childhood had been long gone. So was the service station.

He pulled back into the factory campus, parked outside a warehouse and held the door open. Inside was an overwhelming aroma of peanuts. The warehouse was refrigerated, the only one of its kind in the country designed for peanuts. In two large rooms there were enormous mounds of peanuts, a pile of them about four stories tall in each room; so many nuts that Watson reinforced the walls with concrete so they wouldn't collapse under the weight. The peanuts were ready to be processed and bagged, waiting to start their journey either to a store or maybe a ballpark.

Watson casually guessed how many were in there. Probably about 10 million pounds, he said, as if it was nothing, and 10 million pounds of peanuts equated to more than a billion of them. More than a billion nuts, sitting in a cold warehouse in a town where the only thing left is this factory.

Art, science ... and faith

Back on the farm, the plants were just beginning to bloom. Lassiter leaned down and took a look. A peanut plant rises low out of the ground, among a bushel of green leaves that look a little like lettuce. When it starts to bloom, that's a good sign. Lassiter saw blooms, small flashes of yellow.

"When you start seeing blooms, that's when it starts pegging," he said, kneeling down to get closer. "And those pegs is where your peanut will develop."

The pegs are underground, stretching into the soil. One peanut plant can produce about 15 or 20 peanuts, assuming everything goes right. Sometimes it doesn't. Peanuts can be a finicky crop, prone to disease and beholden to the whims of the weather. Hurricanes are always bad news. Sometimes there might not be enough rain. Last year was about perfect, which led to Lassiter's record yield of more than seven million pounds.

He grows corn, too, and cotton and soybeans. And wheat. Peanuts are probably the most difficult crop, the one that requires the most time in the field, checking and monitoring and tending.

With any luck, come September and October, his crew would be out here harvesting their way to another memorable haul. Maybe seven million pounds. Maybe more. Soon after, those peanuts would be on their way to the factory and then the bag or the jar or the candy bar.

Now came the waiting and the hoping. The faith that what was in the ground now would eventually be ready for the store or The Show, if they were among the lucky and good enough to make it there.