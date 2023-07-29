PACKERS | TRAINING CAMP

GREEN BAY — Whether it was his use of the dreaded "R" word — rebuilding — in describing the 2023 Green Bay Packers or his seemingly unnecessary criticism of the team's social media presence or his apparent struggle to adjust to the reality of being one of only four thirtysomethings on a decidedly young roster, David Bakhtiari didn't exactly sound like the happiest of campers during the offseason.

But as the veteran five-time All-Pro left tackle spoke at his locker Friday following the team's third practice of training camp, Bakhtiari wasn't airing any grievances or speaking wistfully of his old pal Aaron Rodgers, who seems to have brought all his friends except Bakhtiari to the New York Jets, his new team.

He didn't sound bitter, he didn't sound angry. He actually sounded jovial and upbeat — like he has for much of his previous 10 seasons in Green Bay. He just sounded … uncertain.

And who could blame him?

Having arrived three years after Rodgers led the 2010 Packers to the Super Bowl XLV championship, and having played on four teams who reached NFC Championship Games (2014, 2016, 2019, 2020) without advancing to the Super Bowl, Bakhtiari is now on a team with an unproven 24-year-old first-year starter at quarterback (Jordan Love), a host of unproven skill-position players on offense and hardly any proven veterans (Bakhtiari, punter Pat O'Donnell, outside linebacker Preston Smith and inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell are the only four players who are age 30 or older).

So, when asked what the 2023 Packers might be capable of Friday, Bakhtiari was truthful. He doesn't know.

"I think it's a big question mark," Bakhtiari said after taking part in a jog-through style practice after taking the previous practice off to rest his oft-troublesome left knee. "There's a lot of guys who haven't played a lot of football.

"It's a new look, and that's exciting because you don't really know what to expect. When teams are going to be scouting us — we can even say specifically on the offense, how much film are they really going to be able to look at? They've got decades worth of film on me, but (there are) too many guys you really don't know what they are capable of. And that's the part that's exciting.

"Having a young team, there's growing pains. I remember (I had them) when I was a rookie. You just have to mess up, which is fine. It's what you do once you mess up, and how you respond to it.

"I think that's the patience thing we're talking about. The duration of time, I mean, who knows? Could be two weeks. Could be 12 weeks."

The Packers kick off the 2023 season at Chicago on Sept. 10; Ater years of being the NFC North favorites, most sportsbooks are predicting them to finish last in the four-team division.

And while many of Bakhtiari's teammates — most notably veteran running back Aaron Jones — have presented a sunny view of the team's youthful roster, Bakhtiari has made no apologies about being a realist about the uncertainty and potential struggles that could lie ahead.

Individually, Bakhtiari said he feels good physically after all the fits and starts he's had since tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice — an injury that kept him out of the team's NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field and, perhaps, was the difference between the Packers reaching Super Bowl LV.

"I'm not going to be a fortune teller or anything, but I think we're finally in a really good spot that I think the team and I understand what I need to do. We're on the same page," Bakhtiari said. "Trust is a big thing. … I'm very grateful and thankful for where I'm at and I'm just excited to see what happens."

To that end, coach Matt LaFleur has put Bakhtiari on a limited practice regimen after conferring with the team's medical, athletic training, strength and conditioning and coaching staffs. By having Bakhtiari take Thursday's practice off and with Friday's light work-load, he should be well-prepared for the first in-pads practice of camp, which is slated for Monday.

"It's going to be pretty fluid, just the communication with him, our medical staff, myself, our coaches," LaFleur said of Bakhtiari's schedule. "Obviously, we know what type of player he is. He's proved himself. I think anytime you get a veteran player that has that much experience, then you're willing to do that.

"Obviously, we want the best for David because when he's out there playing, we're a better football team."

And while it's early, the results are encouraging.

"He looks good," defensive lineman Kenny Clark said of Bakhtiari. " 'DBak' is always somebody that comes into work. I've got a lot of respect for him. I train with him during the offseason, so I see the work that he put in. I've got a lot of respect for what he does and how he approaches each stage of the season."

For his part, Bakhtiari isn't focusing on how this very well could be his final season in Green Bay — he's set to carry an untenable $40.5 million salary-cap number for 2024, the final year of his contract — or how he's in parenting mode both at home (he and wife Frankie welcomed daughter Felix Ann in December) and at work, where the 31-year-old Bakhtiari is surrounded by kids, including Love.

"I hope (my support of him) means something, and I hope it means a lot. If he doesn't care what the hell I think, that's not a good sign," Bakhtiari said. "No, I've always had a good rapport for Jordan. We've had our talks throughout the past. Even when I broke my ribs (in 2020), coming back, I was playing on scout team getting some work with him, so we have a little bit of chemistry that we've been talking through.

"I'm just excited to see him go out there and play, kind of showcase to everyone (what he can do). Being a lineman, (my job is to) just go out there and support and help facilitate and help the playmakers make plays. Let Jordan shine, let the wide receivers get open to help him make a play ... Any lineman, that's what they love doing — just setting up their other teammates for success."