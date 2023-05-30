Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Feb. 26, 1942—May 26, 2023

MADISON—Longtime Madison resident, Edward Michael “Ed” Terry, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023, after a brief illness. He will long be remembered for his boundless dedication to family, faith, work and Notre Dame football. Born February 26, 1942, to Walter and Grace (Donahoe) Terry, he was the second of six children, raised on his family’s centennial homestead in Sauk County, near the town of Baraboo. Dairy farming would always be in his blood, but it was academics and athletics that shaped his path. Attending St. Joseph’s Catholic school and Baraboo High School, class of 1960, he led the student honor roll, played basketball, baseball and was quarterback on its winning football team.

Most importantly, it was in High School where he met the love of his life, Kathleen “Sue” Roche. They married in 1963, shared four children and lived a romance that lasted 30 years, until Sue’s untimely death in 1993. Terry followed in his father’s footsteps to his alma mater, the University of Notre Dame, where he graduated in Business Administration, class of 1964. Also, during this time, he began to spearhead his father’s successful political campaigns – first for multiple terms in the Wisconsin Assembly and then in the state Senate. Terry forged a notable professional career as a certified public accountant, starting with Ronald Mattox and Assoc., and becoming a partner both at Grant Thornton and later with SVA. For over 55 years, his indefatigable work ethic established trusted relationships with his clients, many of whom headed up some of Wisconsin’s largest and most successful businesses in the areas of tourism and retail. A fiercely loyal ND alum, Terry was an avid member of Madison’s Notre Dame Club, serving as its scholarship coordinator. Every Fall, he would drive from Madison to South Bend, Indiana for “Fighting Irish” football home games. He would take his children and their children along to share his joy in the tradition: following the famous, age-old campus walk from the school’s grotto to Notre Dame Stadium. Whether the season was winning or losing, through sunshine or shadow, he would be there accompanied by one or two lucky guests. When he wasn’t cheering in South Bend, Terry could be found with his family at Camp Randall or the Kohl Center. He was both a “Badger” and a “Fighting Irishman —” unless they were in competition– then it was always “the Irish”.

Indeed, Terry’s Irish family roots grounded him in faith and lifted him with humor. His parents instilled in him an Irish Catholic spiritual view, which he carried as a devoted parishioner of Madison’s former St. Joseph’s Church, where he served as treasurer, and most recently at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Terry is survived by his four children: Michael of Waunakee, Sean (Taylor nee Helstad) of Verona, Erinn and Brendan, both of Madison; six grandchildren: Austin, Nicole, Raegan, Jonathan, Darius and Dean; his siblings: Susan Bautch of Evanston, Il., Denis (Debbie nee Walker) of Baraboo, David (Judy nee Hanaman) of Park City, UT, and Bridget (Julie Janney) of Santa Monica, CA; seven nieces and nephews; and by his longtime companion, Judy Cary of Madison.

He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, older brother, Peter, and brother-in-law, Robert Bautch. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at UW Hospital for their care and kindness. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. Monsignor Larry Bakke will be officiated. Interment will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Camp Gray Summer Camp fund, Reedsburg Wisconsin or Madison’s Catholic Multicultural Center.

