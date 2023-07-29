This year's drought has not only stunted crops and made for unattractive lawns; it's also spurred the proliferation of damaging tree pests.

The spongy moth, formerly known as the gypsy moth, has been able to reproduce at high rates and devastate tree populations throughout southern Wisconsin thanks in large part to the dearth of moisture that has limited the growth of a type of fungus that kills the invasive insect.

Spongy moths are most destructive in their caterpillar phases. The young moths attach to trees and deteriorate the bark and eventually the wood, preventing trees from leafing out.

"This is a state-wide outbreak with over 200,000 acres of defoliation documented, a significant jump from last year," said Michael Hillstrom, a forest health specialist with the state Department of Natural Resources. "We've found areas of heavy defoliation from the Bayfield peninsula to Lake Geneva."

Dry springs last year and this year, in conjunction with a spongy moth outbreak beginning last year, have made the situation worse, Hillstrom said. Drought conditions also add stress to trees, making them more susceptible to defoliation and mortality, he said.

Ochsner Park in Baraboo has been particularly hard hit. Some trees never leafed out and may need to be cut down, city officials said. To get a closer look at the problem, the Common Council plans to hold its Aug. 8 meeting at the park.

Counties experiencing significant infestations include Bayfield, Columbia, Dane, Douglas, Iowa, Jefferson, Juneau, Marinette, Marquette, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Walworth and Waukesha, with more potentially on the way, said Bill McNee, another DNR forest health specialist.

The DNR estimates that roughly 85,000 acres of forests were defoliated in 2022 as a result of spongy moth infestations and that the numbers are expected to be higher in 2023. McNee estimates that 100,000 to 200,000 acres of state forest could experience defoliation this year as a result of the invasive caterpillars.

McNee described the spongy moth as a "very weather-sensitive insect." The warm and dry springs, combined with mild winters over the past few years, have allowed the populations to explode. Female moths can lay 500 to 1,000 eggs in one egg mass, he said.

"It doesn't take many survivors to have a fiveor tenfold increase in the population," said McNee, noting that 95% of eggs and caterpillars can die in wet and wintry conditions.

Even McNee's highest 2023 projection of roughly 200,000 acres of defoliation is not "abnormally large." The state record was about 350,000 acres in 2010, while Michigan had nearly 500,000 defoliated acres in 2021.

Whether the infestation gets worse depends on precipitation and temperature, McNee said.

Rodney Bethel, who lives near Sauk City, said he wrapped 14 trees in his wooded lot with burlap and has collected over 5,000 dead caterpillars since June 2. He has observed defoliated oak trees near his property.

Bethel contacted McNee, who told him that once the caterpillars pupate, their destructive behavior ends. McNee added that scraping of egg masses or spraying with horticultural oil in the fall will help greatly lower the population of the pest next year.

During a spongy moth outbreak in the 1990s, wood mills in the Appleton area used lumber sourced from Michigan, said Andrea Diss-Torrance, the DNR's invasive forest insects program coordinator. The DNR began restricting those imports, but the pest had already spread through the movement of firewood and other lumber products.

Spongy moth infestations are difficult to curtail early on because the pest has to be "well established" to detect it, Diss-Torrance said. Rules against transporting firewood have been in place for decades, but they're difficult to enforce, she said. Firewood is also usually low-value lumber, which carries higher risks of insect infestation.

"Don't bring firewood home because you might bring something with it, and then you have a dead tree and huge expense," said Diss-Torrance.

Wisconsin State Journal reporter Margot Amouyal contributed to this report.

Reporter John Gittings can be reached via phone at (920) 210-4695.