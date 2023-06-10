July 18, 1945—June 5, 2023

GREEN BAY—Donald Gene Priewe, 77, of Green Bay, passed away on June 5, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on July 18, 1945, to Alfred and Elsie (Krohn) Priewe at Whitewater, WI.

Don worked as a Commercial Design Artist and Sign Painter and worked for Jones Sign Company, Jag Outdoor and Reinhold Sign Company. He previously operated SignCo in Beaver Dam, WI.

Don volunteered with Hospice of Hope in Fond du Lac.

Don enjoyed traveling with his wife Mary and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. He enjoyed following racing, the Brewers and Packer’s. He was an exceptional portrait artist and had a love for all music. His main joy was spending time with his family. Don loved talking to people.

He married Mary Schmidt, September 3, 1966, in Mayville, WI .

He is survived by his loving spouse, Mary; his children: Todd (Jackie) Priewe of Beaver Dam, WI, Jennifer (Donny) Kensmoe, Green Bay, WI, Thomas (Kersten) Priewe, Milwaukee, WI; his grandchildren: Alec Priewe, Bailee (Kyle) Martinelli, Taitum Priewe, Erika Priewe, Charlie Kensmoe, Cooper Kensmoe; and one great-grandchild, Macklin Martinelli. He is also survived by his siblings: Eunice Helgeson, Gerald (Donna) Priewe, Shirley Larsen, Bruce (Sandra) Priewe, Ralph Priewe, Roger (Shirley) Gerhke, Walter (Pamela) Priewe; and a special brother-in-law, Roger Cunningham; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Eleanor Margraf and Robert Priewe, Gordon Priewe, Mary Gaull, Inez Krause, Dorothy McFarland, Richard Priewe, Alice Cunningham, and his mother and father-in-law, Wilbur “Wibby” and Ethel Schmidt.

Cremation is planned. Don’s personal wishes were to have no formal service. The immediate family will have a private Celebration of Life in the future.

Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Green Bay, WI is assisting with arrangements.

