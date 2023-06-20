Oct. 11, 1938—June 15, 2023

REEDSBURG—Donald F. McMillen, age 84, of Reedsburg, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center. He was born on October 11, 1938, in Westfield, WI, the son of Lynn and Verna (Roller) McMillen.

Don grew up in rural Endeavor on a dairy farm. He was a 1956 graduate of Portage High School where he was on the 1956 State Champion Men’s Volleyball Team. Don graduated in 1961 from UW Madison with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Engineering.

He proudly served his country as a First Lieutenant in the US Army, honorably discharged in 1968.

On December 28, 1957, Don was united in marriage to Ardyce C. Halverson in Portage, WI. This marriage was blessed with four children.

Don was employed at the Kilbourne Co-Op in Wisconsin Dells and Oxford FS (Farm Supply) before moving to Ottawa IL where he worked for LaSalle County FS. In 1978 Don and his family moved to Reedsburg where he was employed as the Manager of the Sauk County FS, having a combined 25 years with the company. Don later became the Owner and operator of McMillen Agri Products in Wonewoc until his retirement.

Don was active as a 4H and Boy Scout Leader when the children were young. He was a member of the Endeavor Lions Club, Farm Bureau and the Psalm 23 Foundation. He served as a Sunday school teacher, song leader and treasurer in his congregations throughout the years.

He was a member of the Briggsville American Legion Post 329, the Bible Baptist Church and was formerly Vice President of the Reedsburg Wrestling Club. The work that most clearly defined who Don was, is the work as a Gideon for 52 years, getting the Gospel into the hands of tens of thousands of people.

Don is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ardyce; children: Daniel (Leanne) McMillen of Greenwood, IN, Linda (Kevin) Moss of LeClaire, IA, Phil McMillen of Reedsburg, Tim (Brenda) McMillen of Reedsburg; grandchildren: Ryan McMillen, Shane McMillen, Mikaela (Derrick) Shipley, Mindy (Micah) Spooner-Wyman, Jennifer Moss, Dan Moss, Holly (Heriberto) Ruiz, Chelsey Kaschub, Allison (Marcus) Jones and Mason McMillen; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Zimmerman of Portage; along with many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Joshuah McMillen; and brother-in-law, Walt Zimmerman

Funeral services for Donald F. McMillen will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Bible Baptist Church, 809 Explorer’s Trail, Reedsburg with Pastor Fred Weiss and Pastor Christopher Anderson co-officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, and on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Burial with Military Honors will be held at 2:15 PM on Saturday at the Douglas Cemetery, rural Endeavor, with Pastor Dominick Thoman officiating.

Memorials may be made to Gideon’s International, Parkinson’s Foundation, or the Bible Baptist Church.