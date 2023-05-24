Beaver Dam High School chemistry students teamed up last month on a search to find a potential cancer fighting fungi lurking in Horicon Marsh.

Beaver Dam High School chemistry teacher Melissa Hemling said there were about 240 students who participated in the citizen-science project after receiving a grant from the Beaver Dam Unified School District educational fund.

“Students worked directly with cancer drug researchers from the Milwaukee Institute for Drug Discovery and the University of Oklahoma to find potential cancer fighting fungi from the Horicon Marsh,” Hemling said.

The students learned about current cancer research, fungi collection techniques, and the Horicon ecosystem from three expert scientists: Dr. Steve Weitman from the Milwaukee Institute of Cancer Research, Dr. Robert Cichewicz from the University of Oklahoma, and DNR wildlife educator Liz Herzmann.

"I enjoyed being able to experience what it feels like to help out the community through the cancer research project,” Beaver Dam High School 10th grader Sharon Lin said. “I am hoping it benefits others."

Students collected fungi samples at Horicon Marsh, grew them in petri dishes, and then overnighted the samples to the University of Oklahoma for further study, Hemling said.

"It was exciting to collect fungi for research with my friends at the marsh," Beaver Dam High School 10th grader Zach Schave said.

The drug development process takes many years, but next school year students will find out if any of their samples were successful in treating cancer cells in the initial rounds of testing, Hemling said.

“Through this BDUSD Education Fund project, students were true citizen scientists and advanced cancer research,” Hemling said.

The grant totaling $1,496 came from the BDUD Educational Fund. The BDUSD Education Fund awards grants to BDUSD teachers to complete special projects each year.