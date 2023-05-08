MINNEAPOLIS — He hadn't been sleeping anyway, so the night before Walt McGrory lost his left leg was no different. Just pain.

"There's no reason both of us should be awake," the former University of Wisconsin men's basketball walk-on told his parents as they checked on him, sleepless on the family's firstfloor living room couch.

He already had done everything:

Chemotherapy. Immunotherapy. Two surgeries. All of it was in service to save

the leg, where a form of pediatric bone cancer localized behind his left knee in August 2021. He had been told they'd exercised all their options. And he was scared. But anything short of saving his leg, he thought, would be a failure.

What he was doing was different.

He was different. This is Walt, his family had long

thought. A healthy kid. An athlete. He'd researched everything, stacked books on his dresser about cancer and healing. He'd do what he had to do and it would go away. His mother, Jean McGrory, had beaten cancer 17 years earlier doing just the same.

But the osteosarcoma spread to his lungs, a case given a 30% survival rate by the National Library of Medicine. His April 7 left-leg amputation couldn't be avoided, but McGrory returned home with something new to fear.

'Working out to save my life'

Jean leaned against the wall in the doorway of McGrory's now-workout space as her son changed in the other room on a recent Wednesday. The second-floor room of the family's two-story house in Minneapolis was once McGrory's office, and "it will be," Jean said, once the younger of her two children returns to work.

McGrory started a job on the sales team at a cybersecurity company last year, but he started receiving short-term disability checks when his treatment overtook his daily life. Those were set to run out soon.

"Did you call them?" Jean asked McGrory while she stared at the floor, her back turned to the room he was changing in down the hall.

"Call who?" he asked.

"Your work."

"And ask them?"

"Yeah."

"No," McGrory said about when he'd ask to return to work. "Not sure when I will."

McGrory didn't know what his next treatment schedule would look like, and that was still his priority. He hadn't been content continuing with the cyclical nature of a battle that was no closer to ending, which led to his discovery of the alternative cancer treatment center Causenta Wellness in Scottsdale, Arizona — a place that shared his belief that something more could be done. His family lived out of Airbnbs in between chemotherapy treatments, but now that he's home, he's tried to rebuild whatever he could from the facility.

There's a foldable weight bench against the wall, a "Heavy Grip Iso" forearm gripper on his desk and an air bike in the backleft corner. McGrory entered the room wearing a sauna suit, the left pant leg tied at the point of amputation. It's supposed to increase the amount he sweats, something Causenta said could rid him of "environmental toxins" it believed could lead to the ineffectiveness of chemotherapy treatments. He'd mixed the bike in nearly every day. It was 30 seconds on, 15 seconds off for 15 minutes that day.

He hadn't showered since the surgery, instead wiping his body with water-and grapefruit juice-soaked wet wipes. The stitches couldn't get wet. But sweat's OK, he was assured — even if there was a little confusion on the part of the doctor because McGrory said the doctor never been asked about working out days removed from an amputation.

Yet 20 months after his diagnosis in August 2021 and after 15 minutes on the bike, he slipped two towels atop the now-slippery handles and set the clock for five minutes more. It was cold, he said, and he hadn't sweated nearly enough.

He never had needed much motivation to stay fit. Jean was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma when McGrory was in first grade, leading "unhealthy foods" of any kind to be removed from the McGrory kitchen. He made the Edina High School varsity basketball team as an eighth-grader, building himself into a legitimate college prospect by cleaning his garage floor for a flat surface to work on a new dribble move.

But now he's "working out to save my life."

Around an hour after he'd finished on the bike, McGrory slowly guided his crutches step by step down the stairs and alerted his parents that his friend Michael Mancini was parked outside. They were headed to the gym for a lift.

"When do you think you'll get back?" Matt McGrory, his father, asked.

"Not sure," McGrory said, cracking a grin. "That's how hard we train, I guess."

'Free again'

The wind picked up as McGrory and Mancini exited Mancini's black Chevy Equinox at a Lifetime Fitness in Eden Prairie. The sky was gray for much of the week, the ever-present clouds threatening as flood warnings remained active throughout the Minneapolis area. McGrory spotted his friend George Tortorelis across the lot walking toward the entrance.

"Georgie!" he yelled, fixing his crutches beneath his underarms.

The three have made a gym-going routine now that they're all in the Minneapolis area. It, of course, shocked them when McGrory revealed his initial cancer diagnosis, neither thinking the painful lump McGrory complained about during a track workout was anything more than a minor injury. But McGrory wasn't scared, so why would they be? He was one of the healthiest people they knew.

For as much as the friends felt they both were in shape, McGrory had a tendency to take these types of things further. He'd tried everything: meat-only diets, paleo diets, three-or four-day fasts. Tortorelis remembered when he was in high school, McGrory would carry Ziploc bags filled with bison or grilled steak as a snack. McGrory doesn't remember this, but his family said it doesn't sound out of the ordinary.

"It's not off-brand," joked Mary Claire McGrory, Walt's sister known as "MC" to her family.

McGrory could manipulate his body to do just about whatever he wanted it to. He chose to walk on at UW over scholarship offers from Furman, Drake, Maine and others because he thought he could play in the Big Ten Conference. His injuries and surgeries hampered that, and he decided to enter the transfer portal for his final year. The University of South Dakota called.

For McGrory, his impending role was the payoff for all his patience. He arrived in Vermillion, South Dakota, but the Coyotes wouldn't clear him to return to the court due to his most recent hip surgery. He returned to Minneapolis in late August after South Dakota's summer workouts. He had been putting off the pain in his leg, fearing it would be just another ailment to hold him back. But it was bothering him quite a bit. He figured he at least would ask.

They examined it, then called him back. He thought that was "weird," but soon after he got another call from his doctor. It was cancer.

The cancer took precedence over his former worries. He buried his focus into distractions: writing a fantasy football newsletter for his friends' league and trading cryptocurrencies, which Tortorelis introduced to him "in passing." McGrory's nurses later noticed spikes in his blood pressure as he tracked the thousands of dollars he put into new coins from his hospital bed.

He completed two cycles of chemotherapy, received a limb-salvaging surgery on his left leg to remove the tumor that left him with drop foot — an inability to control his foot at the ankle, making walking (and running) more difficult — and then went through four more chemo cycles.

In April 2022, he was cancer free. He and his friends made two trips to Chicago, hitting beach cabanas on Lake Michigan and Italian restaurants in Old Town. He planned his first real move away from home with former UW players Trevor Anderson and Carter Higginbottom, lining up a solar energy sales job in California.

McGrory felt "free again," but he didn't celebrate. It was what was supposed to happen. He just needed to expedite his next regularly scheduled scan to be sure. He returned in July for his evaluation.

The July 2022 scans showed his osteosarcoma was back behind his knee. Doctors urged the McGrorys not to ask why. Because there truly is no answer. McGrory was back on chemotherapy. Back in surgery. Backto looking for something more he could do.

He had been on three chemotherapy pills a day and for a while they'd seen progress. Then came a full-body rash. "Excruciating" pain in his hands and feet. Doctors walked back the dosage to two pills to relieve the pain. The tumor grew. He only could sleep upright on the couch, his legs perpendicular to the ground — and even then he only could doze off for 20 minutes at a time. Sometimes never at all.

He knew what was coming as he prepared for his next scan. It confirmed amputation was the only path forward. It also showed the cancer spread to his lungs, setting him up for a future lung surgery. And he was scared.

McGrory rarely went out in public after the operation, and it was mostly to the gym. Toward the end of their workout, McGrory, Tortorelis and Mancini were playing around on the pull-up bar when another gym-goer challenged the group to a pull-up contest. McGrory leaped on the bar last and the man cracked a grin.

"Damn, dude," he said, gesturing at the left pant leg of McGrory's orange LuluLemon shorts. "You're ripped for a guy that's got one leg."

McGrory didn't even peer over, clenching his teeth as he struggled for one last rep. They collected their stuff and headed for the exits, stopping by the stairs.

"Did you know that guy?" he asked Tortorelis.

"No," Tortorelis said. "(But) that's how you make all your new friends at (the) flagship (Lifetime), they just come over and are like, 'That was sick.'"

"He came in a little hot," McGrory said.

He'd gotten the side-eyed stares. The obvious look-aways. He thought maybe people had drawn inspiration from it. But that? It never had happened before.

"I don't know," McGrory said with a shrug. "I just took it."

The road before him

The McGrorys exited through the back door of their home midday Thursday and loaded into Matt's black Volvo. Jean and McGrory had gotten up early Thursday morning, leaving at 7:08 a.m. for a 7:15 a.m. appointment with a physical therapist she scheduled the night before.

It was just a start, one that contained simple leg lifts on McGrory's side, back and stomach that had Jean and her son joking about its lack of difficulty on the way home. McGrory had done all of that, and more. At 3 p.m., it was the bigger one: a discussion with McGrory's prosthetist about his transition to a prosthetic left leg.

"I Googled how to say 'prosthetist,'" Jean said from the backseat. "'Prosthetist.' So, I'm ready."

"I don't think you need to say that to the prosthetist," McGrory said, causing laughter.

The McGrorys had been anticipating this one, but also McGrory developed a heightened perspective in the days since the surgery. The drop foot from his first surgery already had left him with an inability to do many of the things he wanted, and the pain had stripped away all other function. Perhaps, he thought, the prosthetic offered more than his left leg ever could.

When they arrived at the facility in Maplewood, they were ushered into a 10-by-10 tan-painted room in the front-left corner of the office, and were seated on two chairs and a small bench beneath a painting of sailboats. The prosthetist entered the room and roadmapped everything McGrory would like to do with his prosthetic: running, lifting, golfing, mowing the lawn (Matt and Jean made him put that one in) and basketball.

McGrory gets "phantom leg pain," he told the prosthetist — "numbness, tingling or a jolt" from an area of his left leg that's no longer there. The prosthetist assured him that could improve. The main purpose for the first visit was to fit McGrory for a "shrinker sock," which is a tight piece of fabric that's slid over his wound and attached by a belt. And that tightness in many cases helps eliminate the nerve confusion that leads to phantom pain.

The sock's main purpose is to shrink the limb, compressing the fluids in the leg and shaping it to the prosthesis.

"So does your muscle get, like, smaller?" McGrory asked.

The prosthetist nodded.

"Yeah, but …" McGrory repeated, "does it grow back?"

The prosthetist lowered his voice, seemingly sensing McGrory's alarm. No, he said. The thigh muscle operates his knee extension. And his knee is gone.

"So it's not like any exercise you do that gets that muscle bigger?"

"Correct," the prosthetist finished.

McGrory leaned back. This time, there actually was nothing he could do. The family left the examination room and walked back to a turf-covered open area down the hall, drawing the drapes over a blue medical table as doctors unwrapped McGrory's wound. They pulled the sock around a thick plastic cylinder, slid it over his thigh and cut the excess fabric, doing the same to a spare they packed into a plastic bag.

The family was excused, scheduled for a return trip in just three weeks. They again stepped outside into the cloud-covered cold and loaded back for the drive home. Almost as soon as he'd gotten in the car, McGrory had something on his mind.

The family had ordered the second component of its at-home Causenta rebuild, but the only part it had received broke in the mail. McGrory did research and found the machine at a facility 15 miles away in Minnetonka. He called the place.

"See you tomorrow," McGrory said as he hung up the phone.

He sat back. It was free, he told his parents with a slight grin. He then pivoted forward and fixed his eyes back on the road before him.