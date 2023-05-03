Supply delays held up a major piece of the Elm Street Plaza in downtown Wisconsin Dells, but that innovative stone fountain arrived on April 26.

The Kugel ball, a large, black and gray stone sphere that spins horizontally over water, was delivered to the plaza in the morning.

The interactive, large granite ball is about 6 to 8 feet in diameter.It features a map of the world and operates electronically. Visitors can toss coins into the water fountain it spins above.

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau has yet to announce plans regarding a grand opening ceremony for the Elm Street Plaza. It was unofficially opened on March 11 for the Thirsty Shamrock 5K and Pub Crawl as the starting point for the 3.1-mile run through the city.

Elm Street Plaza is next door to the upgraded Wizard Quest facility, which opened in late 2021. The plaza project broke ground in late October of 2021.

