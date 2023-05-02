Bello Nock is set to perform in the Dells again after an absence of nearly 30 years.

The performer is planning his show from June 1 to Nov. 22 at the former Palace Theater. He is the first major act booked by Legacy Entertainment Group since its purchase of the facility in March. His show will be called "Bello's Extreme Circus" and David Fee, the new theater owner, described it as an "extreme variety show."

"The word 'circus' can mean a lot of things," said Nock of his upcoming show. "Don't expect a traditional circus, but the 'circus' name can entertain four generations of the same family at the same time. Thrills, chills, and spills."

Nock, a professional daredevil clown and circus performer, has a family legacy with performances in the Dells area; he is a former member of the Nerveless Nocks, who had acts at the Tommy Bartlett Show for 43 years. Bello Nock said this will be his first individual performance in the Dells since the mid-1990s.

"I'm the guy who got shot out of a cannon and flew over a helicopter on America's Got Talent," said Bello Nock, who performed this stunt in 2017.

Bello's Extreme Circus will be a two-hour "action-packed" show with various circus stunts and acts. These include the globe of death, high-wire above audience members, a straightjacket escape "from the Claws of Doom," acrobats from Ukraine, and Puppy Pals, a dog stunt act.

"If people recognize my name or know me as the guy with the foot-tall orange hair, this show will be much bigger than any show that's ever been in what that theater was before," said Nock. "It is a huge, huge show. We're doing something really special."

Nock said he has worn his hair in its unique fashion since he was 11 after working in waterski acts at Tommy Bartlett Show. He aspired to be like the young adult "jocks" in the show who all had crew cut hair. However, after getting a crew cut, he got sunburn on his head, which motivated him to grow his top-head hair.

Tommy Bartlett owner Tom Diehl said that Bello Nock performed various acts including poles, space wheel, and globe, along with performing in the Ringling Bros. Circus.

"I look forward to his show this year," said Diehl. "It has expanded over what he did last year. It's a wonderful, wonderful family."

Bello Nock's family has a long history in circus-like performances, as Diehl estimated there have been "like seven or eight" generations of Nock family performers. His mother's family also performed similar acts in Italy.

Fee is taking a different approach to naming the theater. Instead of a permanent name, the facility will carry the name of the show it is currently presenting. He said this, along with designing the theater with color schemes and props reflective of the current show, will help turn it into another Dells area attraction. The name of the theater during Bello Nock's performances is going to be "Bello's Circus Extreme Variety Show."

"We build attractions," said Fee. "I think what people are used to here is you have a theater and, all the time, the show is changing. We're eventually going to build a dinner project that's an attraction that does not change. The name of the show becomes the name of the attraction."

The owner added that the upcoming show, which he was able to land largely due to his personal connection with Bello Nock, is "just a taste" of what Legacy does and "how fast we can move." Fee and Nock have been "friends for a long time" according to Fee, who added that this is the first circus show that Legacy has put on.

"If this one works, who knows," said Fee, expressing optimism for the future of the theater. "I never in my life thought I would be doing a circus show."

Both Fee and Nock have worked together on shows in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Fee said that Nock is "the best at what he does." The proximity to the summer tourism season, as well as the desire for a unique show and increased opportunities to learn about the area after relocating from Tennessee encouraged Fee and Legacy to get Bello's Extreme Circus together.

"We have a big group of us that love the Dells," said Nock. "A lot of people have never been there. Some of us are (going) for the first time and some of us for the first time in a long time."

The upcoming show will feature two shows per day at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. six days a week, with the lone off-day on Monday. Prior to the first show on June 1, Bello Nock and theater officials could host a media day in which local residents, family and friends, and media are invited. A possible date has not been announced.

Admission to the show will be free for children 11 and under. Nock said one of the goals behind this is to bring entire families together at the theater.

Bello Nock said this is the lone season in which Bello's Circus Extreme Variety Show will be at the theater. He added that the upcoming acts have appeared on America's Got Talent, Guinness World Records Primetime, and other talent television programs. Fee and other Legacy officials will continue to seek future shows.

Bello Nock is one of four sons of Aurelia and Eugene Nock. He and his brothers, Eugene, Michelangelo, and John, all performed aerial acts as part of the Nerveless Nocks at the Tommy Bartlett Show.

"She was a real perfectionist and really trained the boys," said Diehl of Aurelia Nock. "She was a really great lady."

Bello said that all of his family members performed at the renowned show at various junctures, but that Bello's Extreme Circus will be "completely different" from what he and his family performed at Tommy Bartlett.

"It's just a real thrill to see him back in town," said Diehl of Bello Nock. "Bello can do anything and everything."