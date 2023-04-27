A house fire in Reedsburg has displaced its inhabitants and claimed the life of the family's dog.

A joint release from the city's police and fire departments stated that on Wednesday morning around 11:00 a.m., responders were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of North Park Street.

The residents were able to escape the fire with numerous pets after firefighters took care of the blaze. One dog remained in the house and responders attempted to save its life, but were unsuccessful.

No foul play is suspected in the fire. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents of the home.