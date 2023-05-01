School principals like recess, too.

Just because they’re adults and they’re running the whole school, it doesn’t mean they don’t like to run outside and play like everyone else.

“I love being outside and interacting with the students, so recess is my favorite,” said Angela Gulrud, principal at Portage’s John Muir Elementary School. “Warm weather. Cold weather. I never mind recess duty.”

Recess duty is just one of the many duties Gulrud has at the school, just like all the other principals in the Portage Community School District: Tim Rueth (Bartels Middle School); Jennifer Garrigan (Portage High School); Sean Stout (Portage Academy of Achievement); Cherida VanderSchaaf (Woodridge Primary and Lewiston Elementary School); and Melissa Kane (Endeavor Elementary School).

“My motto for many years has been ‘Better Every Day,’” said Rueth, who is finishing his career at Bartels after having started there in 2017. “It is a joy to see students come to you as they are and leave the school with better skills and abilities.”

Their job is a vital role, and one that is being recognized in Portage and around the country Monday, National School Principals Day.

Gulrud, Rueth and Portage’s other principals, all of whom have been in schools for years, say they try each day to leave the school grounds better than they were when they walked into them that morning.

Gulrud has been a member of the Portage community for 26 years. “The community has always been supportive,” she said. “That is one of the things that makes our district special.”

She’s been excited about learning and education for as long as she can remember. “I’ve always loved helping others,” she said. She taught middle school for 17 years, was the assistant principal at the middle school for six years and then principal at Rusch Elementary School and now John Muir the past three years.

Even before all that, she was excited about learning and education. She remembers in first grade hurrying with her math work so she could help her teacher check papers. She was a 4-H camp counselor as a teenager. In college, she was a park recreation director.

After college, she started teaching with an eye toward administration. “I was inspired to go into administration to make a difference for students by influencing decisions not just for one team of students but for a whole building.”

Rueth was inspired, too, and has been for a long time. “I have always done my job for the benefit of the students,” he said. “Students first. They need to know that you care.”

Rueth’s career path that led him to Portage started in 1990. That’s the year he began teaching social studies and driver’s education at Owen-Withee High School in Owen. Then, for a number of years, he was a principal in the Neillsville School District. He’s been with the Portage district the past six years.

“In my years here in Portage,” he said, “I have seen families of all backgrounds and experiences want nothing but the best for their children.”

It’s a sentiment shared by the other principals in the district. And, sometimes, they’ll celebrate that fact by running outside to the playground for recess, the children around them joyous.

