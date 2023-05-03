A Columbia County school district will continue to manage $5.5 million in grant money for improving access to mental health services for itself and three other districts — despite its own administration recommending that another take over.

Cambria-Friesland, Pardeeville Area, Randolph and the Rio Community school districts form the Wisconsin Well Be’s Consortium, a group of rural schools dedicated to mental health resources and programming. The Consortium applied and was awarded a multi-million-dollar sum from the Department of Education in March, which Rio’s administration spearheaded.

Through a five-year distribution of funds, the districts would work to hire, train and retain skilled mental health professionals.

Rio’s Board of Education voted at a special meeting Tuesday to proceed with leading the grant process, bucking a request from Middle High School Principal Brittany Cashman to let the task fall to another district.

“I don’t think our board is healthy enough to take on the grant manager position,” Cashman stated. “If we’re given free money, and the federal department of education has approved this project and the budget down to the penny… and this Board of Education is going to question that? This is not going to be successful.”

A grant manager, dean of students, coordinator and education and human services advisor would have to be hired or sourced among current staff to meet the grant’s requirements. As the writer of the application, with grant work already outlined in her contract, Cashman was the school’s only candidate to oversee the grant on behalf of the Consortium.

She currently manages over $125,000 in grant funds.

The board presented concerns about Cashman’s new role at its April 24 meeting but decided to arrange a special meeting to continue the discussion. Two members of the board were newly elected.

Since then, Cashman said, the board’s probes became overwhelming. She stated that she answered 34 questions, written and verbally, leading up to the board’s last gathering. She’s fielded an additional 75 queries after that.

Superintendent Craig Vetter said they documented at least 19 pages of questions and responses.

“There have been a lot of questions about my personal and professional integrity, and, for the record, I just want to publicly address that,” Cashman stated. “I receive no financial gain from this grant. I do not get a raise from this grant. I don’t get stipends or any bonuses for doing this.”

The Cambria-Friesland, Pardeeville Area and Randolph school districts already communicated that they would be willing to hire a grant manager in Rio’s place.

Members of the board pushed back, re-stating that a decision couldn’t have been made earlier since Tammy Wakeman and Carly Young were only recently seated. Others mentioned that they had a concern for Cashman's ability to handle the extra work.

“I know I had questions, but that's in my nature, to question things. I was never against the grant,” Andrea Becker said.

Cashman responded by saying that she was ready to present the details of the new positions and grant management role at the board’s April 10 meeting, but was barred due to the board entering a closed session.

“There were some timing issues, unfortunately, that came into play. That’s out of our control,” said Board President Bob Hagenow.

A motion to honor Cashman’s recommendation to re-home the grant manager role failed 3 to 2. The board unanimously decided to hire a dean and appoint high school English teacher Jessica Daugherty to the coordinator and advisor roles, leaving Cashman to manage the funds by default.

Cashman told the Portage Register after the meeting that she was still prepared to take on the position. Even if the board hadn't decided to proceed with the grant, the Consortium would have stepped in and made the project possible.

"Even if we couldn't come to a consensus at the board meeting, the goal was to make this grant successful. I'm excited to take on the role," she said.

GALLERY: Columbia County Sheriff Open House Columbia County Sheriff Open House Columbia County Sheriff Open House Columbia County Sheriff Open House Columbia County Sheriff Open House Columbia County Sheriff Open House Columbia County Sheriff Open House Columbia County Sheriff Open House Columbia County Sheriff Open House