The Portage Farmers Market returned for the season Thursday, with several vendors celebrating anniversaries big and small.

The market will be held every Thursday afternoon at Commerce Plaza in downtown Portage from noon to 5 p.m. until October. The lot is located at the corner of Cook and Wisconsin Streets. Vendors can only sell items grown or made in Wisconsin.

Roughly 20 shoppers roamed from table to table on the warm spring day. It’s a decent turnout, unusual for opening day, vendor Vera Mohr remarked.

Mohr, who crochets everything from hats to dish towels, celebrated 10 years with the market, with another stand, Lewiston Farmstead, marking their fifth. Both vendors saw the market as a chance to make some cash while getting their goods to more than just their family and friends.

“It’s a good way to serve our community too. We’ve met so many people,” Beth Heinze said.

She and her husband sell pork and pasture-raised beef. Their farm in the Lewiston township has been in Mark Heinze’s family since 1872.

Their advice to wanna-be vendors and crafters?

“Bring tent weights,” Beth remarked as a gust of wind blew through the stand.

Mohr recommended packing water, sunscreen and, even on the warmer days, wearing lots of layers.

“When other people are running around in shorts and short sleeves, you’re just sitting in the elements. A lot of times it’s colder for the vendors. People don’t realize that,” she said.

Mohr added that this year could be her last at the Portage market. She’s getting too old for the hustle and the bustle, and the cost of her supplies keeps going up. Mohr’s dish scrubbers are her most popular product, but she isn’t likely to restock as the season goes on.

“I think I’m tired after all these years. I’m leaning towards this being my last year, but I’m not 100% positive,” she said.

Gordon Jackson, a market staple, also hailed his 10th year. Or 12th. He isn’t quite sure, but he knows it’s been a long time. Jackson makes wooden trains, planes, dump trucks and other toys — a skill that he picked up from his grandpa.

“I’ve been doing this half my life... 30 years,” Jackson said. “I used to make toys, and then I’d put them in boxes in the basement. My wife said, ‘You’ve got to start selling these.’ So, I started coming here.”

Jackson enjoys the work, though he’s been to the emergency room three times. He’s proud to say that after many winters in his basement workshop, he still has all his fingers.

“I’d say just try it,” Jackson advises other crafters. “You never know what’s going to sell. I didn’t think this stuff would sell when I first started, but it worked out.”