A Poynette woman has been selected Wisconsin’s 76th “Alice in Dairyland.”

Ashley Hagenow, a native of Columbia County, was chosen Saturday by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) at the conclusion of a three-day finals competition in Walworth County. Other finalists were Shannon Lamb of Dane, Lydia Luebke of Kiel, Jackie Rosenbush of Sarona, Charitee Seebecker of Mauston and Jodie Weyland of Neenah.

Hagenow will now serve the DATCP for a year as a full-time communications professional, educating the public about the importance of agriculture in Wisconsin.

She will begin her term in July, succeeding the 75th Alice in Dairyland, Taylor Schaefer of Franksville.

"To serve in the role of Alice in Dairyland is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as the official ambassador of Wisconsin's abundant and diverse agriculture industry,” said Hagenow.

Hagenow was the sole candidate to have studied in Minnesota, with the rest earning degrees at Wisconsin colleges. She graduates this month from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s in agricultural communication and marketing, with minors in animal science and agricultural and food business management.

The selection process has changed quite a bit since state officials started the program in 1948 to boost Wisconsin's dairy industry nationwide. Promoters of the first contest selected their finalists based on photographs alone, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society, and focused on "beauty and health, general personality, and ability to present herself and her message before large groups."

Hagenow and her fellow contestants are now expected to have extensive knowledge of the agriculture industry as well as experience in communications or marketing. They undergo several rounds of interviews to ensure the perfect "Alice" is picked.

Growing up, Hagenow participated in 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA). She was involved in Agriculture Future of America, the National Agri-Marketing Association, the Gopher Dairy Club and the University of Minnesota dairy challenge and dairy judging teams throughout college.

Hagenow also held various internships, gaining experiences with marketing agencies, Progressive Dairy and the World Dairy Expo.

“I have always loved connecting with others about agriculture, and Alice has the ability to connect with a wide variety of consumers to share more about this dynamic industry and the hardworking individuals who make it possible,” she said.