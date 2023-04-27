Two Portage businesses are teaming up to make a change in agricultural communities.

An exclusive 16 ounce White Oak and Vanilla candle hit Caledonia Market’s shelves early this month, with $5 for each candle sold going toward the Farmer Angel Network in Sauk County to promote mental wellness and suicide prevention.

Kelsey Houk had long been selling a Portage-themed candle at the Mercantile when the owners of Caledonia Market, beef cattle farmers Nicole and Collin Rayome, reached out to her about making another signature candle for their newly relocated store. Caledonia Market has been open for over a year and sells locally made goods.

There was a catch: the Rayomes wanted a part of the proceeds to benefit farmers.

“We started working with Kelsey last fall with her regular candles. As so, as we moved into a new location, we wanted to do something kind of special, to give back to the community,” Nicole Rayome said.

The trio eventually settled on the Farmer Angel Network, a Sauk County organization focused on mental health awareness among agriculture professionals. Houk had personally been affected by her own cousin’s suicide five years ago and has a close friend, Sarah Schartner, who lost a father as well.

Nicole could relate. Her uncles, grandpa and and brothers were all farmers, so she’d seen first-hand how they could hide what was affecting them.

“I know these people, that if something was bothering them, they wouldn’t bring it up,” Nicole said. “It’s becoming more talked about if you’re in the right circles.”

“We all know it’s hard for farmers to ask for help,” Houk added. “We’ve seen the stories and TikToks that people create where nurses hear that a farmer is coming in and they run to see them. That mentality, that they don’t ask for help at all and they just suffer in silence, I think is true.”

According to the National Rural Health Association, the rate of suicide among farmers is three and a half times higher than among the general population.

In the fall of 2018, the Sauk County community pulled together after Houk’s friend’s father, Leon Statz, died by suicide. Brenda Statz, Leon’s widow, and neighboring farmer Randy Roecker felt moved to put on meetings for other farmers to talk about depression and the struggles they were facing in their day-to-day lives.

Shortly after, the Farmer Angel Network was born. Since then, the organization has worked to build up communities that support agriculture by providing resources and fellowship with a focus on mental health.

Houk and the Rayomes don’t have a specific goal in mind for their fundraiser, but they hope to offer the White Oak and Vanilla scent — an earthy, rugged scent with a hit of something sweet — as a semi-permanent item. If all goes well, Nicole Rayome said they would consider selecting other vendors and products to collaborate with in the future.

For the time being, they all hope to raise awareness for both the cause and their new candle.

“It’s not taking off like we expected it to,” Houk said. “It’s been a couple of weeks, but it’s an important mission to give to.”

Caledonia Market is open Friday through Sunday, and customers can reach out to the store directly to have their candle shipped. Kelsey Houk’s other scents and products can be purchased at her seasonal farm stand, Tiny Homestead Shop, located at her Muskrat Road home or from Etsy.

Those seeking support may contact the 24/7 Wisconsin Farmer Wellness Helpline at (888) 901-2558.

