Shortly after 5 p.m. on April 26, an emergency call to the Juneau County Communications Centers informed of an accident between a train and a truck at a private railroad crossing on U.S. Highway 12/Wisconsin Highway 16, according to a Juneau County Sheriff's Office release. William Ludwig, 50, was driving the truck.

The department and an officer from New Lisbon responded at around 5:15 p.m. and saw the white truck with significant damage in a nearby ditch. Ludwig, who was alert and conscious, said he did not slow down because he never saw the train. He was removed from the truck and transported via med-flight to a nearby hospital.