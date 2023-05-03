A cable television show that broadcasts artifact searches and hidden treasures across the U.S. is coming to Wisconsin.

American Pickers, which airs on The History Channel, is scheduled to film episodes of the hit television show in the Badger State in June. The show is a documentary series that focuses on finding antiques and the stories regarding them. Members of the show do not explore stores, markets, malls, or any other merchants available to the public.

Necedah Area Chamber of Commerce President Karin Vanderhoof expressed excitement about the show coming to Wisconsin and commended the high traffic on the chamber’s Facebook page. However, neither Vanderhoof nor the release indicated where in Wisconsin the show would film.

“We’re looking for leads throughout the area, specifically interesting characters with fascinating items,” said Joshua Kerlin, an associate producer for American Pickers, in an email. “The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town.”

The show’s “pickers” are antique hunters who seek rare or historically significant antiques, as well as collectors and their inventories of treasured items. According to the release announcing the filming in Wisconsin, the show’s explorers are “on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.”

Items found on the show are not only meant to be restored, but include educational artifacts of American history. People who have items that may be of significant historic value that they are interested in sharing the story of and selling can contact American Pickers via email or the show’s Facebook page.

American Pickers has aired on the History Channel since January 18, 2010. The show last appeared in the state in 2022 for the episode “Wolves in Wisconsin.” Kerlin added that if a collector is chosen, the show will go to the collector’s location and film for the day.

“It’s lots of fun and a great experience that can be shared with the community,” said Kerlin in the email.