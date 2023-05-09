The Alliant Energy’s Beaver Dam Solar Project has restarted construction as temperatures become more favorable for work on the project.

The 50-megawatt facility will generate enough electricity to power nearly 13,000 homes and is being built on 350 acres. The project will be located southeast of the Walmart Distribution Center near Highway A.

Civil work done on the site was completed in the fall, but deliveries were still sent there in anticipation of continuing production on the site, according to a press release from Alliant Energy.

This spring the work includes installing piles in the ground.

“These metal posts anchor solar arrays to the ground and support the tracking system that allows panels to follow the movement of the sun throughout the day,’ according to the press release. “There is also trenching and underground cable installation that we will begin shortly. As the piles are placed, we will attach the tracking system, install the panels this summer, and fall. We expect to complete the Beaver Dam Solar Project by the end of this year.”

Springfield Solar Project in the town of Lomira remains on track to be completed this year as well, Construction Manager Erik Jensen said in an email.

In addition to generating clean energy, these solar projects bring many benefits to the community, Jensen said.

“We plant low-growth grasses underneath the panels as well as specific pollinator habitats on approximately 10% of the land,” Jensen said. “These will help build soil nutrients that can benefit crop planting in the future once the site is decommissioned. Financially, villages, townships and counties receive utility aid payments from the state for the life of the project.”

“According to current calculations,” Jensen added, “this means the Town of Beaver Dam, the Town of Burnett and Dodge County will receive a combined $200,000 annually for hosting the Beaver Dam Solar Project. These funds can be budgeted and used at the discretion of local officials, such as improving roads, parks, schools or other projects.”

Jensen said that Alliant is also using local union labors for the projects.

“We’re hiring qualified workers from the area, and they’re spending their money locally to benefit restaurants, gas stations and other businesses in the community,” Jensen said.

Alliant expects the Beaver Dam Solar Project will be completed by the end of this year, Jensen said.

“We expect to be finished with construction activities and panel installation this fall.” Jensen said. “That will be followed by site testing and commissioning before placing the site into service.”

The Springfield Solar Project was started last summer and expected to be completed later this year as well, Jensen said

“We’re following the plans outlined in our Clean Energy Blueprint to increase customer value and avoid long-term costs,” Jensen said. “In addition to adding nearly 1,100 MW of solar-generated energy in the state, we’ve also announced plans to develop 274 MW of battery energy storage by mid-2025. These long-term investments align with Alliant Energy’s core values, strengthen our generation portfolio and ensure we’re positioned to meet expected customer needs.”

To learn more about these solar projects and sign up for quarterly construction updates, visit alliantenergy.com/solar.

Beaver Dam's Farmers Market returns in new location Farmers001.jpg Farmers002.jpg Farmers003.jpg Farmers004.jpg Farmers005.jpg Farmers006.jpg Farmers007.jpg Farmers008.jpg Farmers009.jpg