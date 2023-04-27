WAUPUN – Waupun’s Stone + Suede, LLC took top honors in the Connect Communities Award over 5,000 Population category for redevelopment of their property located at 417 E Main St. during the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s awards banquet in La Crosse recently.

The WEDC recently recognized the efforts of Wisconsin Main Street and Connect Communities for their historic preservation and downtown revitalization efforts at an annual banquet in La Crosse. The awards were given for downtown revitalization projects in 2022 at the 32nd Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony that was held on April 21.

Stone + Suede, Inc. is located in a 1927 building that was originally a JC Penney store. JC Penney closed the store in 1986 and the property was acquired and operated as C&J Rock Shop for many years.

Over the past decade, the building sat mostly dormant and had fallen into significant disrepair. That is until Janelle and Mike Kartechner, and Lauren and Kevin Tillema acquired the property in the fall of 2021.

In partnership with the City of Waupun, the property owners worked to obtain a $134,000 Community Development Investment (CDI) Grant from WEDC that supported full building restoration and upgrades to the public alleyway and parking areas located along the south side of the 400 block of E Main St.

Collectively, the project resulted in more than $500,000 of public private investment in the city’s central business district. Stone + Suede is a retailer of apparel, lifestyle, and home design and décor products and services with both an online and brick-and-mortar presence.

“Since opening, Stone + Suede has quickly gained a strong regional following, benefiting small business throughout the central business district, Waupun City Administrator Kathy Schlieve said. “This project is a great example of how a public-private partnership can work to strengthen our local economy.”

The City of Waupun has been part of the WEDC Connect Communities Program since 2016 and last won a Main Street Award in 2019 for revitalization of storefronts in the 300 E Main Street block.

“The work that happened in 2019 was a catalyst for change," Schlieve said. "People are taking note of the great things this community has to offer, and there is ongoing investment happening.”

As evidence, Schlieve pointed to an expansion underway for Wind & Unwined located at 310 E Main St. Schlieve also noted the line of new business openings in recently renovated space, including Real Sports Cards at 324 E. Main St.; Imagine That Art Studio at 409 E. Main St.; Modern Mercantile at 23 E. Jackson St.; Chic Tique Girls at 300 E Main St.; and redevelopment of 5 W. Main Street that is nearing completion and will soon be home to Main Street Bistro & Bakery.

The Wisconsin Main Street and Connect Communities Program supports downtown community development in the state of Wisconsin. Administered by WEDC, this program targets Wisconsin’s historic commercial districts through technical support and training to help revitalize business districts based on guidelines developed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

A complete list of all 2022 Main Street award winners can be found by visiting https://wedc.org/blog/winning-downtown-revitalization-strategies/.

