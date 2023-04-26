WAUPUN – Inmates in Waupun Correctional Institution have remained under “modified movement” for almost a month following a lockdown that occurred at the facility on March 30.

“Anytime we modify movement at a facility, it is generally done to ensure the safety of staff and the persons in our care,” Wisconsin Department of Corrections Director of Communications John Beard said. “WCI will return to normal movement and operations when it can be done in a manner that supports safety of staff and people in our care.”

Essential and important operations continue, including showers, telephone use, medication delivery, laundry, and access to psychological and health care, Beard added.

At this point, inmates can contact their loved ones over the phone, but they have not restarted in-person visitations, Beard said.

The maximum-security facility, which houses 962 inmates, was under lockdown the night of March 30 and went under the modified movement order the next morning. At the time, Beard said that action was taken because some of the population of Waupun Correctional had been breaking rules that were put in place for everyone’s safety.

