A trio of teachers was honored on Tuesday at St. Katharine Drexel Church for serving the students at St. Katharine Drexel School for over 30 years each.

St. Katharine Drexel Principal Tina Ellefson said that it was a surprise for the three who were honored at the beginning of the scheduled Liturgy Practice for the students of the school.

Loreli Reierson has been a teacher at the school for 34 years. Susan Pokey has taught there for 34 years. Margaret Scott for 30 years.

“It is not teacher appreciation week, but it is teacher appreciation day,” Ellefson said. “We have three teachers who have been here an awfully long time that will be recognized today.”

The three teachers received plaques honoring their time at the school.

“It is a huge accomplishment and needed to be acknowledged,” Ellefson said.

