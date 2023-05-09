A Beaver Dam police K-9 team placed in the 5th annual Jessiffany Canine Seminar earlier this month and was named the 2023 Overall Top Dog Team.

Beaver Dam Police Officer Kevin Hall and K-9 Yeti were at the competition from May 4-6 testing their skills in 12 events against about 50 teams. They also took third place in the categories of Narcotics Building Search and Gunfire Around Man, second place in Narcotics Scramble and Building Search For Man, and first place in Narcotics Door Bottoms.

Yeti has been working at the Beaver Dam Police Department since April 2016 and was originally purchased and trained at Jessiffany Canine Services.

“We continue to do regular maintenance training through Jessiffany Canine Services,” Hall said. "Yeti has competed at the Jessiffany Canine Seminar several other years. In 2020, he took home the Top Dog Team award along with several other awards from different categories. In 2022 Yeti tied for first place with Lt. Joe Nicholas and K-9 Kid (who recently retired) and Yeti took the award for Best Overall German Shepherd.”

The competitions were held at different locations. The Narcotics Door Bottoms competition was held at Hartford High School and lasted just a few minutes.

“The handlers and their K-9 partners had three total minutes to sniff the bottom door seams of 24 closed doors inside the school hallways,” Hall said. “The handlers do not know how many narcotic hides there are. Some of the doors do not have any narcotics behind them. The K-9 team who can call the most correct narcotic locations in the fastest amount of time will usually win the challenge. Yeti finished this challenge in 2:40. Judges may also take into consideration how smoothly and efficiently the team performs for each challenge.”

The Building Search For A Person competition was held in a vacant two-story home with a full basement.

“The scenario simulated a possible burglary with forced entry,” Hall said. “The K-9 team had five minutes to attempt to locate the decoy (suspect) hiding inside.”

To be chosen as the Top Dog Team, an accumulated score is taken from all 12 events, Hall said. Eleven of the events have total possible points of 50, with the 12th event having 15 total points. The total possible points is 565.

K-9 Yeti finished as Top Dog with a total of 447 points.

“K-9 Yeti has served the Beaver Dam Police Department for the past seven years. He will be turning 9 years old this summer,” Hall said. “His retirement will be here before we know it and I hope the community and department can continue to support such an amazing program and asset to the city.”

