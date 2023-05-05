A group of over 30 girls at Prairie View Elementary School has been meeting once a week after school to work on their running skills while also becoming better friends.

Sole Sisters, which has students in third to fifth grade, mixes friendship and running together and was created to build confidence and compassion in the girls.

“We built connections with others while learning about acceptance, confidence, and compassion,” Prairie View Elementary Associate Principal Katelyn Dwyer said.

The students applied to enter the group and were chosen to be part of it, Dwyer said.

“We do a lot of running and a lot of social stuff,” fifth-grader Isabella Radichel said. “It helps me to make new friends and become more comfortable with running.”

Fifth-grader Jenna Nelson said that being part of the group has helped her to run faster.

“Sole Sisters has helped me to grow my endurance,” fifth-grader Edie Graff said. “And it is a great way to make friends.”

Fifth-grader Egan Eastlick said that the students normally meet before running 30 to 40 minutes and gathering to learn more about being friends.

“Sole Sisters has helped me with my perseverance,” student Piper Johnson said. “I usually wouldn’t have made it a mile but now I can go 3 miles.”

Abbie Devitt, a fifth-grade teacher at Prairie View, worked together with a group of educators at the school to create the group.

Devitt said she also has had an interest in running and after finding out about a similar group at Lincoln Elementary School decided to create something similar at Prairie View.

Lincoln Elementary School started a Girls on the Run group in 2021.

Not only do the girls set their own personal goals with running but are reminded about how to be a good friend to the others in the group.

“They root for each other and are not concerned on comparing to each other,” Devitt said. “Everyone can do it at their own pace. They set their own goals and race against themselves.”

Running is also a good activity to introduce the kids to at an early age, Devitt said.

The students meet once a week and started with doing circles around the gym with a walking and running pace and built up their skills each week.

The goal was to complete Wednesday’s 5K. Each of the girls also got gifts such as a T-shirt, water bottle and motivational stickers and were cheered on by family and staff members at the school.

Devitt said she is sure that they will continue having the group at the school in the future.

Prairie View Elementary girls complete 5K Run001.jpg Run002.jpg Run003.jpg Run004.jpg Run005.jpg Run006.jpg Run007.jpg Run008.jpg