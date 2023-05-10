ATV/UTV enthusiasts from Beaver Dam filled the Beaver Dam City Council Chambers on Monday night with a united front to ask the city to open all the streets of Beaver Dam to ATV/UTV use.

During the public involvement meeting for the draft ordinance that is being considered by the city, Beaver Dam City Administrator Nathan Thiel went over the proposed ordinance, which included things like licenses, age requirements and insurance.

The city council heard the proposed ordinance in November and the council decided to continue to look into the ordinance and how other cities around the same size were addressing ATV/UTV use, Thiel said.

Beaver Dam director of engineering Todd Janssen said a state statute does cover many of the regulations for ATV/UTV users. Road options could be done three different ways: all streets could be opened up, closed up or there could be some open and some closed.

The draft ordinance would have all city streets opened except Gateway Drive, Industrial Drive, North Center Street, Park Avenue and Front Street, Spring Street and Madison Street.

“We have them closed now, because either they are a connecting highway like Highway 33 or they are high volume roads,” Janssen said. “However closed routes can be crossed.”

Other restrictions would include traffic laws, an age requirement of 16 years old and prohibited daily hours of 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Jonas Zahn said that he uses his UTV to plow snow, which would be very difficult with the street closures and restricted hours.

“It would also be nearly impossible to get gas with the current restrictions,” Zahn said. “If I did want to get food, most of the food is on the same routes that are closed.”

“I know quite a few people who trail ride,” Don Sturm said. “They like to come in town and utilize restaurants. You can’t do that with the main streets closed down.”

Jake Rupp said he would like to use his UTV to get to work but would have issues doing so with the time restrictions and the streets that are closed down.

Thiel said that the state statute does allow for snow removal use by the vehicles. In addition, the goal was to make the businesses accessible by walking less than a block.

The comments and concerns will be brought to the operations committee prior to the possibility of it going to the full city council.

