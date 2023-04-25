Two years after it opened, R.P. Home & Harvest, 2935 New Pinery Road, Portage, will close as the chain is acquired by a Minnesota-based retailer.

Runnings announced its agreement to purchase R.P. Home & Harvest’s 22 locations in a press release Monday. Upon completion of this acquisition, Runnings’s will expand to 80 locations.

The sale is scheduled to close in June. The store will continue operating as R.P. Home & Harvest for a limited period of time as Runnings takes over the space.

Jason Plummer, President of R.P. Home & Harvest, said that the opportunity was unexpected.

“Just a couple of months ago this wasn’t even on the radar, but when a win-win opportunity appears, it is an exciting thing,” Plummer stated. “Runnings has been doing this for over 75 years, and they are one of the top farm, home and outdoor-store companies in America.”

R.P. moved into the Portage storefront after Stock+Field closed in spring 2021. The company, which was founded in Illinois in 1964, filed for bankruptcy, citing the “challenges in 2020.”

R.P. Home & Harvest had only just been founded that year. It launched its brand in 2021 with farm and ranch stores across Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin.

“There is a long list of employees, vendors and other hardworking people who brought these stores out of the ashes of a bad situation, literally going from empty stores to serving customers in a matter of weeks.” Plummer added. “I know the communities and customers appreciated this unbelievable effort, and this transaction with Runnings is only going to add the next great chapter to this story.”

Close PHOTOS: A look inside Beautifully Blemished Sharon Wade's Beautifully Blemished shop has become a fixture on Portage's West Cook Street, serving vintage and antique lovers, crafters, and local folks who just love a good project. People like Wade, for whom the shop is a long-standing "dream."