Schools on the south side of Beaver Dam were briefly locked down on Thursday morning after Beaver Dam Police received a report that there was a man in the 100 block of East South Street with a gun.

According to the Beaver Dam Police Department Facebook page, the call came in around 10:53 a.m. Officers arrived seconds after the call and located the man and took him into custody.

The gun the man had was fake and there was never a threat to the community. Schools were locked down as a precaution.