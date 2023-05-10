JUNEAU – A 37-year-old Juneau man made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday following charges of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.

Joel Birky faces two counts of first-degree sexual assault charges of a child under the age of 12, one count of first-degree child sexual assault - sexual contact with a child under 13, child enticement and felony intimidation of a victim.

Birky appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Birky was placed on a $5,000 cash bond. As conditions of his bond, he may not have contact or communication with the victim nor unsupervised contact with any minors.

If found guilty of any of the sexual assault charges, Birky could face up to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.

Birky went to the Juneau Police Department on March 13 and provided a DNA sample. The report came back showing that Birky’s DNA was found on the girl’s underwear.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.