“A lake can die.”

Dire words from Beaver Dam resident Bill Foley. “A lake can die,” he said, “if you don’t pay attention to it.”

Foley is part of the Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association, a nonprofit whose members represent businesses, government, environmental groups, community organizations, lake property owners and citizens of Beaver Dam and Dodge County who want to improve the lake.

“If you don’t pay attention to it, it goes away,” Foley said.

Foley and other organization members are keen on having it stay. The Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association (BDLIA) doesn’t just want to conserve it, they want to ensure the lake thrives.

The BDLIA has four major pillars: projects and grants, community engagement, essential activities, and fundraising and volunteer engagement.

Its mission, its website states, is to “strive to engage the community in recreational activities; operate long-term restoration projects; and educate the community on improving the quality of Beaver Dam Lake to improve and protect Beaver Dam Lake for the benefit of current and future generations.”

“We just can’t ignore it and hopes it gets better,” Foley said.

It’s hard for Dodge County residents to ignore the lake. It is a fixture in the community, both physically and socially. It is the 16th largest lake in Wisconsin. It is 6,542 acres with 41 miles of shoreline.

There are six parks (five city and one county) along it. There are six recreational boat landings, and it is home to 800 lake families. Property value is about $16 million.

It is used for recreational boating, water skiing, paddling, swimming and a host of other water sports. The nationally recognized Beaverland Must-Skis water ski team calls Beaver Dam Lake home.

So does wildlife. Not only the wildlife that gambol on its shores, but wildlife beneath the water’s surface. Walleye swim beneath. So do northern pike, large-mouthed bass and pan fish.

It is a vibrant thing, the lake, used by a wide swath of people and creatures. It is the BDLIA’s mission to listen to those myriad voices in keeping the lake healthy.

“By collaborating,” Foley said, “we have better results.”

With 2023 well underway, and with water sports on peoples’ minds with summer approaching, 2022 was a successful year for the organization.

Highlights from last year’s efforts include the purchase of buoys, thanks, in part, to a contribution from the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation; a glacial habitat seminar; stream monitoring; the cardboard boat regatta and pontoon rides on the lake; the Fish N Fun and Great Beaver Paddle Fest events; progress on the Puckagee Springs restoration project; and much more.

There is always a lot of work to do, and volunteers, the organization notes, are always welcome.

People can help in a variety of ways. Citizens can donate financially or with their time. Volunteer opportunities are many, from doing water samples to helping with the Fish N Fun event, doing equipment maintenance to attending workshops, placing buoys in the lake or offering up science and engineering knowledge.

“Beaver Dam is a great place,” Foley said. “And Beaver Dam Lake is a great asset. It’s a lifestyle.”

The lives of many rely on the lake, and many enjoy all it has to offer. BDLIA plans on continuing that tradition.

To learn more about the organization and how you can help, visit www.bdlia.org.