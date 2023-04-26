HORICON – The city of Horicon common council approved an ordinance on Tuesday allowing residents the opportunity to house chickens on their property.

The ordinance passed by a vote of 4-2.

The ordinance allows up to six chickens to be kept in a backyard coop at residential homes with six chickens on the property if it is a single or duplex. A renter must have written permission from the property owner in order to keep the chickens on the property. The coop must be maintained with ventilation and have a roof.

Chickens are not allowed in mobile home parks, vacant lots, or residences with more than two units.

Those wanting chickens on their property must get a permit. The common council will set the fee for the permit.

Cheri Miescke is a vocal supporter of chickens being kept by residents in Horicon.

“Originally, I wanted chickens because it is becoming important to me and many Americans to become more self-reliant,” Miescke said. “”To grow a garden and raise your own meat and eggs. We do not want to feel helplessly reliant on government. The cost of eggs is getting high and in some areas of the country eggs are hard to come by, but I am more concerned about the quality of our eggs, poultry, and vegetables than the cost.”

Miescke said it is important to her that she knows the type of fertilizer being used in her garden as well what her chickens are fed and that they are well cared for.

“Those are my personal feelings,” Miescke said. “Many other people just want chickens because they are beautiful birds and make great pets.”

Miescke thanked the Horicon City Council for listening to the residents.

GALLERY: Horicon Athletic Complex Grand Opening