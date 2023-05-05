WEST BEND — A 31-year-old Horicon man will go on trial this fall for charges of causing the death of a Mayville woman and her child while driving last summer.

Steven Bruskiewicz Jr. faces two counts of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle, one count of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle of an unborn child and reckless driving causing great bodily harm. If found guilty of any of the homicide charges, he could face up to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision on each count.

Bruskiewicz is accused in the deaths of a pregnant Mayville woman and her 1-year-old child.

Bruskiewicz appeared in the courtroom of Washington County Circuit Court Judge Michael Kenitz for a hearing on Wednesday. The five-day jury trial was scheduled for Oct. 9 to Oct. 13.

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation stems from a multivehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of Highway 164 and Elmwood Road in the village of Richfield on June 28.

During the incident, a southbound vehicle was struck from the rear by a vehicle allegedly driven by Bruskiewicz and pushed into the oncoming lane of traffic, where it was struck by a northbound vehicle. The crash resulted in the death of the driver of the southbound vehicle, Casey Schwartz, 30, of Mayville, her unborn child, and her 1-year-old son, Octavius Schwartz. A 67-year-old Waukesha man was seriously injured in the crash.

The crash was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit, which was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The final investigation showed that Bruskiewicz, who was driving his work van, caused the crash and was using social media and other applications on his cellphone at the time of the crash.