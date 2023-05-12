JUNEAU — A 48-year-old former Horicon man will serve 15 years in prison for a 2021 traffic crash on Highway 33 that caused the death of a 50-year-old Lake Mills woman.

Daniel Bryfczynski was sentenced Friday. His prison term will be followed by 16 years of extended supervision and he will lose his driver’s license for nine years.

As conditions of his supervision, he must undergo an alcohol and drug abuse assessment and must maintain absolute sobriety. He will also have to submit to random drug tests and cannot have any contact or communication with the victim’s family.

Bryfczynski, now residing in Fond du Lac, was found guilty on April 13 following a three-day trial on the following charges:

Felony vehicular homicide

Injury by use of a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance

Causing injury while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance

Second offense marijuana possession

Misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryfczynski told law enforcement that he had been coming home after fishing and had fallen asleep at the wheel, and he admitted to police that he had been smoking marijuana. Benzoylecgonine, a major metabolite of cocaine, was also found in Bryfczynski’s system following a blood draw.

The defense did not believe that the drugs would have caused the accident.

Tammy Hafenstein had just turned 50 and was out with her 11-year-old daughter when she was killed in the crash near Grove Road west of Horicon. The crash happened at 12:52 p.m. on June 16, 2021. Her daughter suffered severe injuries.

Bryfczynski and his passenger were also injured in the crash.