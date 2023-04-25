Many students at Beaver Dam Middle School were able to meet Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday when he visited the school and toured four classrooms.

Evers visited the school as state government is focusing on the 2023-25 state budget. The governor has made recommendations to improve reading and literacy outcomes, expand access to mental health services and school nutrition, address staffing shortages to help keep class sizes small, and increase per pupil and special education aids. The governor’s plan would provide more than a $2.6 billion increase to K-12 education.

Evers visited the sixth-grade social studies class, eighth-grade multimedia productions class, eighth-grade science technology room and the eighth-grade German class. The governor answered students’ questions as well as learned about their projects while touring the 100-year-old school.

“It is certainly the best job I ever had,” Evers said while answering one student's question about what it was like being governor. “I like it. It is fun. I like to go to schools and listen to people. Then I go to businesses and hear what their needs are. It is a lot of fun, but it is a lot of work.”

Eighth-grader Lucy Mercier told Evers about the websites she and her classmates were creating in multimedia productions.

“We have to make a logo,” Mercier said. “It is basically a portfolio of all the art we have done.”

Evers told the students that one of the reasons he was at the school was because it was important to him that schools have all the resources they need.

“The money they need is to make sure they can do a good job,” Evers said. “I was a teacher at one time, but I would bet you that I have been to 1,000 schools.”

Evers said he chose Beaver Dam Middle School because he had heard good things about the school.

“I have heard really good things have been going on here, and this class is really unique,” Evers said.

Evers spoke to the press after his visit with the students and shared his hopes for the proposed shared revenue plan that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hopes will be released on Thursday.

“It would look like 20% of sales tax would go directly to local municipalities,” Evers said. “That would be important and of course, I believe there would be accommodations for Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to have access to additional sales tax.”

Evers said he believes that Democrats and Republicans will work together on the funding issues that are affecting schools.

