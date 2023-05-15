JUNEAU – Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt was one of the speakers at the second annual national Drug Court Month Recognition event at the Dodge County Courthouse on Thursday.

“I can speak from a number of experiences,” Schmidt said. “One of them being down south in Reeseville where I show up to the scene with my NARCAN (which helps people while they are overdosing on opioids) in hand, ready to go, ready to bring someone back to save their life, and I am not able to do so. Dad is standing right there, helplessly, as we were not able to help that individual. That was very, very difficult.”

Dodge County saw the highest number of drug deaths in 2022 over the last 17 years. In 2022, 30 people lost their lives to drug use in Dodge County. The next highest number of deaths was 29 in 2020 and 26 in 2016.

The vast majority of the drug deaths involve opioids, but there are a few non-opioid deaths, Dodge County Medical Examiner P.J. Schoebel said.

Drug Deaths in Dodge County Year Dodge 2022 - 30 2021 - 20 2020 - 29 2019 - 20 2018 - 22 2017 -21 2016 - 26 2015 - 22 2014 -11 2013 - 13 2012 - 6 2011 - 10 2010 - 12 2009 -17 2008 -11 2007 -10 2006 - 4 2005 - 6

Drug treatment courts help to provide a sober alternative for individuals who will fight for sobriety rather than spending time away from family and friends serving a prison sentence.

The purpose of the event on Thursday was to recognize the accomplishment of those on the drug court team and how they affect those in need of change in their lives.

“One in 10 people in our country do have substance abuse disorder,” said Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow. “That is about 20 million people nationwide. I think that is kind of a scary statistic. It is truly a life or death situation. In 2022, it is estimated that over 107,000 Americans died of a drug overdose, and that was an increase by 18% of the deaths in 2020.”

The drug treatment courts attempt to reduce those numbers by identifying individuals who are at risk for reoffending, Snow said. Anyone in the program must maintain sobriety for 270 days and go through five phases of the program, she said. Resources and support are given to the individuals and they are held accountable.

“We are really proud of the people who have been able to accomplish what they have in the program,” Snow said. “Because of those long periods of sobriety most people are able to maintain in the program, even if they are not ultimately successful, they still have achieved a level of sobriety that they have never before been able to achieve.”

Currently there are 12 people in the program, but Snow said on average there are between 15 to 20 people in the program at one time.

Dodge County District Attorney Andrea Will said individuals could be accepted in the drug treatment court who are at high risk with high needs.

“You have to be a resident of Dodge County,” Will said. “You have to have a qualifying felony charge – a non-violent felony charge, and then you have to assess with our assessment tools.”

Once in the program, the person will enter a guilty plea to a felony charge and enter in to a deferred prosecution agreement.

“The carrot at the end of the program is either to avoid a felony conviction or for some, avoid prison time,” Will said.