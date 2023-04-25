JUNEAU – The problem is bigger than Dodge County, but there is no doubt that a call to action is needed to find a solution to a shortage of first responders to assist those in need throughout the county.

Dodge County supervisors, city officials, firefighters and emergency medical service providers met on Thursday to discuss issues facing the service that provides first responders to those needing life-saving help.

There are many levels of first responders from emergency medical responders to paramedics working in the county in different areas. The county began to study the problem in 2020.

“Our residents, the people and businesses in Dodge County, think often that they are getting a paramedic in four minutes or less,” Dodge County Administrator Cameron Clapper said. “Their expectations are very different from what the reality is and their understanding what we need in the county is a little skewed from what the reality is for what we need.”

Dan Williams, EMS Rural Coordinator/Interim Section Lead Office of Preparedness and Emergency Health Care Wisconsin Division of Public Health, attended the meeting and spoke about the larger issues affecting emergency services.

“We have multiple complaints, almost daily now, of services that were not able to respond and fill their staffing,” Williams said.

Last year, 41 % of services in Wisconsin were unable to respond on a daily basis. Williams said the next year it went up to 70 %.

Townships are the only ones legally responsible to provide services, Williams said. All the other services do it because constituencies have demanded it.

“Most service are on their last leg financially,” Williams said. “Most are close to being out of money. I dealt with five services last year were about to close on Dec. 31, and we talked them into staying alive at least until this July.”

Williams said they are hopeful that the legislature will realize that EMS is a responsibility of the state and they have to fund it correctly.

“We told those folks, you will know when the budget comes out if that will happen or not,” Williams said. “And so if you don’t think you can hang on after that, if you don’t see any money in the budget, then we are going to have to talk to you about how we are going to cover your service and get other services to cover you.”

Williams said there are very few services in Wisconsin who are not suffering from a lack of personnel.

“It used to never be that way,” Williams said.

Now however there has to be some thought on how to get applicants and how to retain them.

“We are bidding against the same people, Williams said. “The wages have gone up to what I would say is finally a competitive wage for what EMS and fire folks are worth and what they should be getting, but it is an unsustainable model.”

Medicare and Medical Assistance, who are 75 percent of the payers, does not pay for the cost of the services, Williams said.

“If we don’t get help from the government to fill that gap of the reimbursement, you don’t have enough dollars to operate,” Williams said.

Twenty years ago, Williams said he was giving speeches about the workforce shortage, but he believed the pandemic sped up the issue.

“We were going to get to this point just because of the aging population,” Williams said.

The legislature has unofficially recognized that EMS is in crisis, Williams said. Wisconsin is one of 13 states where EMS is not considered an essential service.

Williams said as the county goes forward they have to decide what type of response model they want as well as being comfortable with the cost.

“Everything is on the table, nothing is possible, but everything is going to cost money,” Williams said.

Dodge County received about $17.06 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Dodge County Board of Supervisors Chairperson David Frohling said that the county earmarked $1 million of the funds for EMS.

Williams said that the money is helpful but would only be a drop in the bucket for what is needed to revise the EMS program in Dodge County. He urged those in attendance to look for ways they could start working towards a sustainable program.

Dodge County Administrator Cameron Clapper asked if the agencies might be willing to dissolve and become something else in order to help fill the gaps that could possible exist in the future.

“What is our benchmark for service,” Clapper asked. “What is the level of the service we want to see? What is the response time we want to see?”

Clapper said that the goal from Thursday’s night was to develop a plan for some of them to meet in the future to start looking at how the future of EMS might look.

