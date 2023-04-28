A missing Huber inmate was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Holiday Inn Express in Beaver Dam.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt received a tip on Friday morning that Michael Kirk had checked himself into the Holiday Inn Express in Beaver Dam.

Kirk failed to return to the Dodge County Jail on Thursday after being allowed out of the jail on work release.

On Friday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Beaver Dam Police Department and Dodge County Human Services, made contact with Kirk at his hotel room. Kirk had barricaded himself inside his hotel room when contacted by law enforcement around 9:30 a.m. on Friday. A Dodge County Sheriff’s Office negotiator used her skills to talk Kirk out of his room. He was taken into custody peacefully at about 12:40 p.m.

The 36-year-old Beaver Dam man faces a felony charge of escape.