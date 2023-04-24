The Beaver Dam High School auditorium will be vibrant and resonating throughout 2023 and 2024 with the new season that was just announced by the Dodge County Concert Association.

Their 76th concert season begins in September of this year and will run through April of 2024. During that time, musical acts, spanning genres and time periods, will delight local concert-goers.

“Having people experience world class music in such a rural area is special,” noted Rodney Binder, the President of the Dodge County Concert Association (DCCA). “The community is so supportive. They’re warm, friendly, and truly appreciate the arts.”

The artistry of Divas3 arrives in Beaver Dam on Sept. 22.

“They’re just wonderful,” Binder said. “They’re beautiful women with powerful voices singing beautiful music.”

The show spans four decades of music, from the 1960s through the 1990s. The Las Vegas-starring divas will sing such songs as “Fernando,” “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” and “My Heart Will Go On.”

The DCCA season will go on on Oct. 12 with “7,000 Miles to Broadway,” featuring Tony Award-nominee J. Robert Spencer. Spencer performed on Broadway in the award-winning musical “Jersey Boys.”

Spencer will perform a little bit of everything, from country, to pop, to Broadway, including classics like “On the Road Again,” “Ol’ Devil Moon,” and “This Land is Our Land.”

Landing in Beaver Dam on Jan. 26, 2024 will be the Empire Trio. The trio, formerly named O Sole Trio, is a classical crossover ensemble.

“They’re really great,” Binder said. “Multi-talented musicians, all of them.”

The trio consists of one piano player and two singers. They’ll play hits like “Moon River,” “Oh, Shenandoah,” a Judy Garland medley, and much more.

The Sinta Quartet, made up entirely of saxophonists, will play in Beaver Dam on March 4, 2024. Winner of the gold medal at the Fischoff Chamber Music Competition, they’ll play works by Dvorak, Barber, and others.

The season concludes on April 6, 2024 with “Brassfire,” featuring Jens Lindemann, former trumpeter of the world renowned Canadian Brass. The Julliard-trained musician will play a wide variety of works by such luminaries as Louis Armstrong, Herb Alpert, and Doc Severinsen.

To take advantage of these concerts, one must become a member of the DCCA for season tickets. Admission to the shows is with a season ticket only. Tickets will not be available at the door.

An adult DCCA membership is $60. That will get the member into all five concerts. Student membership is $20 for all five concerts. The family ticket option is $145 and that covers two adults and two children under the age of 18.

For more information about the coming concert series and ticketing visit www.dodgecountyconcertassociation.net.

