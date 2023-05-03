The Beaver Dam City Council approved sidewalks to be added during the reconstruction of Curie Street this summer.

The Curie Street project includes improvements to the curbs, gutter, storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water main. Ptaschinski Construction Inc. was chosen for the project, which is scheduled to begin as early as this month.

The $1.26-millon project includes road reconstruction from Madison Street to N. Center Street. The curbs, gutter, storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water main are all slated for improvements.

A $400,000 grant from the Department of Transportation will be used to cover some of the cost, with the balance being paid with city funds and utility payments.

The sidewalks would line both sides of the road from Madison Street to Rosendale Street, with just one side going from Rosendale Street to N. Center Street due to existing right-of-way width constraints.

