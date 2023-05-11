The Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education unanimously approved CG Schmidt as the construction manager for the district’s five-year plan, which could lead to changes at two elementary schools, as well as a proposal for a new middle school.

The board chose the administration’s recommendation of Plunkett Raysich Architects for the projects included in the plan in April. Under the plan, the district will convert Wilson Elementary School into an early childhood center, which could serve up to 120 children from infants to 4-year-olds.

In addition, Washington Elementary School would have an addition for the influx of Wilson Elementary School students. There would also be a possibility of a middle school to replace the 100-year-old Beaver Dam Middle School.

“We will require architecture and construction management services to move forward with the current 5-year facility plan,” Director of Business Service Anne-Marie Malkovich said.

There were four proposals and three interviewed, Malkovich said. All three firms had similar fees for construction and renovations, but the district had previously worked with CG Schmidt on Beaver Dam High School’s renovation.

